Collibra Powers Red Sea Global to Set New Benchmark for Digital Trust in Saudi Arabia

As the first organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to go live with Collibra for NDMO & PDPL compliance, RSG establishes the regional blueprint for world class data governance and regenerative tourism

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the leader in unified governance for data and AI, announced today that real estate developer and pioneer of regenerative tourism Red Sea Global (RSG), has become the first organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to go live with Collibra specifically for the National Data Management Office (NDMO) framework and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) use cases. RSG, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, is using Collibra's comprehensive unified governance capabilities to automate these critical compliance workflows.

With the Collibra Data Catalog to centralize discovery and classification, RSG maintains a clear, real-time view of its vast information landscape. This visibility is bolstered by Collibra Data Lineage, which maps end-to-end data flows to demonstrate accountability to regulators, and Collibra Data Quality & Observability, which automatically detects anomalies to ensure high quality data across the organization. These tools allow RSG to incorporate PDPL requirements directly into its daily operations, ensuring privacy and compliance are automated rather than manual hurdles.

"Meeting regulatory requirements like NDMO and PDPL at scale requires more than manual processes. It requires a system that embeds governance directly into how data is managed and used," said Felix Van de Maele, Co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "Red Sea Global is setting a new benchmark by operationalizing these frameworks across its organization, turning compliance into a consistent, repeatable capability. By unifying governance across their ecosystem, we are ensuring that as they scale, their data remains trusted, secure, and aligned with NDMO and PDPL, creating the foundation to govern AI with the same level of control."

As a multi-project developer handling high volumes of sensitive international and domestic guest data, the ability to automate privacy workflows is critical for RSG's operational integrity. The implementation ensures that data sovereignty and privacy rights are protected by design, reducing the manual burden of compliance while increasing the speed of data-driven innovation.

"Our mission to lead regenerative tourism on a global stage depends entirely on our ability to manage data with integrity and transparency," said Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology and Corporate Excellence at Red Sea Global. "Meeting the strict standards of the NDMO and PDPL is a complex undertaking, and Collibra provides the specialized framework necessary to navigate these regulatory waters. This partnership is vital because it allows us to prove to our partners, investors and guests that we are responsible stewards of their information. With Collibra, we aren't just meeting today's regulations. We're building a future-proof data culture that can adapt and scale as Saudi Arabia's digital laws continue to evolve."

"Without disciplined data governance and management, the vision of visitor experience risks drifting off course - because in complex environments, data isn't just an asset; it's the compass," added Ulysses Demos, Head of Data Management and Protection at Red Sea Global.

Looking ahead, RSG and Collibra will expand the program to include Collibra AI Governance. This will allow RSG to catalog, monitor and accelerate AI use cases with the same rigor it applies to data governance, ensuring a first-mover advantage as AI technology becomes central to the guest experience.

For more information and resources on Collibra's data governance and compliance capabilities, please visit collibra.com.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com ) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome its first guests this year.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers accelerate data and AI use cases — without the risk. Our powerful, unified platform brings flexible governance and continuous quality with automated visibility, control and traceability to the world's leading brands. Collibra unifies governance for data and AI for every user, every use case and across every source so that everyone in the organization can trust, comply and consume their data at scale. This is Data Confidence™. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Collibra