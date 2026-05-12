Snowhawk Announces Final Close of Inaugural Digital Infrastructure Fund with Approximately $1.3 Billion of Total Commitments

Snowhawk Capital Digital Opportunities Fund I LP and separate deal-level co-investments support a scaled lower middle market strategy

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowhawk LP ("Snowhawk"), a private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure with $1.8 billion of assets under management, today announced the final close of Snowhawk Capital Digital Opportunities Fund I LP ("Fund I"), the firm's inaugural fund, with approximately $1.3 billion in commitments to Fund I and separate deal-level co-investments.

Fund I will invest in digital infrastructure assets and services across North America, with a focus on control-oriented investments in the lower middle market. The strategy targets businesses that underpin the continued growth of cloud computing and AI, connectivity, and technology-enabled services, where Snowhawk believes its sector specialization and operating capabilities can drive differentiated outcomes.

The close of Fund I marks an important milestone for Snowhawk and reflects strong support from a diverse group of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and other institutions.

Brian McMullen, Managing Partner, said:

"We appreciate the support of our limited partners in establishing Snowhawk's inaugural fund. We believe the current environment presents a singular, compelling opportunity set in digital infrastructure, particularly in segments of the market where complexity and operational intensity create barriers to entry. Our focus remains on disciplined underwriting and building high-quality platforms alongside management teams."

Robert D. Reid, Founding Partner, added:

"We have been deliberate in pacing deployment and remain focused on executing transactions with strong fundamentals. Fund I provides the flexibility to pursue broad set of opportunities while maintaining alignment with our investors, and we believe our deep experience positions us as a partner of choice for founder-led businesses."

Sara Baack, Founding Partner, said:

"Digital infrastructure remains a foundational component of the global economy's evolution. We are focused on identifying businesses with durable demand drivers and opportunities for strategic and operational value creation, particularly in areas where our experience across cloud, connectivity, and technology services is most relevant."

Since inception, Snowhawk has deployed capital across a portfolio of investments in digital infrastructure, with four platform investments completed to date and additional opportunities in advanced stages. Snowhawk recently closed its first exit with the sale of portfolio company ProsperOps. Current investments include Prime Data Centers, SecureVision, and CleanArc Data Centers.

About Snowhawk

Snowhawk is a private investment firm that targets strategic majority investments in businesses that power the economy's digital transition across cloud, connectivity and technology services. Founded in 2022, the Snowhawk team brings long investing histories and deep operating expertise in partnering with management teams to create strong performance and enduring value for companies, customers and investors. For more information, visit snowhawkpartners.com.

SOURCE Snowhawk LP