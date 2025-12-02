Snowmass Tourism Partners with GuideGeek to Launch AI Travel Genius for Visitors

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning a trip to Snowmass Village, Colorado, can now rely on Scout, an AI travel genius that provides instant answers to any travel or tourism questions about the area.

Scout, the new AI from Snowmass Tourism and GuideGeek. Photo Credit: Sam Ferguson

Scout leverages GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network to provide custom travel tips including skiing and off-the-slopes information, recommendations of businesses and activities and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from Snowmass Tourism, coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology.

"Our role is providing inspiration and information to visitors. GuideGeek bridges the two," says Virginia McNellis, Marketing Director, Snowmass Tourism. "Travelers can explore high-level questions about why they should visit Snowmass, or get specific in crafting their perfect custom itinerary."

To access Scout, travelers can visit gosnowmass.com and click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner with Scout's adorable avatar. Scout is modeled on a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever — a popular breed for avalanche dogs, with a personality that wants to be helpful and loves to play outdoors. Try asking Scout for a full itinerary — including skiing or not — or ask for recommendations on a specific topic like mountain biking or local arts and culture.

"Snowmass has the advantage of being located near Aspen and its airport, but having its own laid-back, family-friendly culture," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Scout is like a personal guide for visitors to discover the unique take on Rocky Mountain life Snowmass offers."

By adopting this technology, Snowmass Tourism joins other destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) to launch custom AI tools with GuideGeek such as Tourism New Zealand, NYC Tourism + Conventions and the Colorado Tourism Office, which launched a statewide AI tool with GuideGeek earlier this year.

"While the tool from the Colorado Tourism Office provides excellent information about Colorado and our region, we wanted to create the best AI tool possible for planning a trip specifically to Snowmass," says McNellis. "By prioritizing data from gosnowmass.com , Scout really is the leading artificial intelligence expert on our destination."

About Snowmass Village, Colorado

A renowned winter playground and vibrant summer community just 9 miles from Aspen, Snowmass consistently ranks as one of the best winter ski areas and summer mountain biking destinations in the world. Snowmass, along with the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley, is the only IMBA (International Mountain Biking Association) Gold-Level Ride Center™ in Colorado, one of only 7 in the world. Surrounded by breathtaking peaks and adjacent to 2.8 million acres of wilderness, the Village offers 95% slopeside lodging, is home to 30+ restaurants, and offers a variety of shops, unique special events, an abundance of live music, family activities, and much more. For more information and a complete calendar of events and activities, please visit www.gosnowmass.com.

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

