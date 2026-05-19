Snyder Diamond Marks Solana Beach Anniversary, Expands Regional Operations

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder Diamond, Southern California's curator of kitchen, bath, outdoor living, decorative plumbing and hardware, is officially celebrating its one-year anniversary of its Solana Beach showroom. Located at 118 S. Cedros Avenue in the heart of the historic Cedros Design District, Snyder Diamond's boutique showroom has spent more than a year establishing itself as a vital kitchen & bath resource for the San Diego design community.

Since its 1949 founding, Snyder Diamond operates under its long-standing corporate philosophy to "always first with what's next." The new San Diego area location embodies this by bridging the gap between a high-touch local boutique and the logistical powerhouse of a 77-year Southern California institution. Trade professionals and homeowners can view more Snyder Diamond information and schedule specification appointments by visiting Snyder Diamond,

"For over seven decades we've sourced the globe for brands that meet our strict technical and design standards," says Russ Diamond, President and CEO of Snyder Diamond. "With our permanent footprint in Solana Beach, we are bringing a portfolio of over 300 global luxury manufacturers directly to the San Diego market. We think this showroom reflects the sophisticated yet relaxed spirit of the community, and look forward to supporting homeowners and the trade on their projects from start to finish."

Clients in North County and San Diego have access to an expert-led selection across four primary categories: Kitchen, Bath, Outdoor Living, and Decorative Plumbing. Serving as a regional hub for the entire project lifecycle, the showroom offers a curated preview of the company's extensive catalog, which includes a sample of featured brands such as:

Kitchen & Bath : Technology and design from leading manufacturers including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Miele, Thermador, TOTO, Duravit, and Victoria + Albert.

Outdoor Living : Premium culinary setups including Kalamazoo, Lynx, Alfresco, Twin Eagles, and Fire Magic.

Decorative Plumbing: A cornerstone selection for regional trade professionals, featuring global brands such as Gessi, Kallista, Fantini, Graff, and California Faucets.

"We maintain a sharp focus on the technical reality of a project," notes Showroom Manager Brandon Drake. "Whether we are collaborating with a designer on a residential refresh in Del Mar or a developer in a commercial project downtown San Diego, our goal is to move complex, commercial-grade requirements from the blueprint to reality with zero friction."

As Snyder Diamond enters its second year in Solana Beach, it remains committed to its legacy of providing an unequaled global catalog and a hands-on approach to specification for every member of the San Diego trade and residential community.

About Snyder Diamond Snyder Diamond is a family-owned retailer specializing in kitchen appliances, bathroom collections, outdoor living, and decorative plumbing and hardware. With four showrooms across Southern California—Santa Monica, Pasadena, Van Nuys, and Solana Beach—Snyder Diamond has served the design community since 1949, providing a highly personalized approach to residential, multi-family, and commercial project specification throughout Southern California and beyond.

For more information, visit [ www.snyderdiamond.com].

SOURCE Snyder Diamond