Snyk Bolsters Business Resilience, Reduces Supplier Risk with Coupa's AI Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today announced that Snyk, a leader in developer security, deployed Coupa's AI-driven total spend management platform to automate and enhance processes across procure-to-pay and supplier risk and management.

"Snyk is proud to partner with forward-thinking innovators like Coupa to equip our global teams with the data-driven insights they need to help fuel our continued growth at scale," said Ken MacAskill, Chief Financial Officer, Snyk. "We've directly benefited from Coupa's unmatched community-generated AI to make more strategic spend decisions across our business."

Coupa's community-generated AI is built on more than 15 years and $7T of spend data from a network of millions of suppliers and buyers in the Coupa community. Coupa surfaces AI-driven insights and actions from this dataset to equip customers with real-time knowledge based on real-time transactions.

Since deploying Coupa, Snyk has revolutionized its procure-to-pay processes, cutting turnaround times in half and achieving global adoption. With a comprehensive view of all their spend, coupled with Coupa's community-generated AI, Snyk is making more strategic spend decisions and stopping fraudulent transactions before they happen. With total control over their operations, Snyk's procurement and finance teams can act with greater confidence and agility, and are seeing direct benefits to their bottom line and margin improvements.

"We see the undeniable value of implementing AI into our customers' business operations to automate and scale more profitable decision-making, while improving the user experience of employees and customers alike," said John Frank, Chief Customer Officer at Coupa. "Snyk is trusted by millions of developers that build the applications we love and use each day. And by trusting Coupa and our ethical AI, Snyk is able to spend less time on manual procurement processes and more time on what matters – helping secure our collective digital future."

As the organization continues to grow and scale, Snyk also plans to implement Coupa Pay to automate and streamline additional finance processes.

