Soaak Announces Mike Pitcher as President of its Global Business Division

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. welcomes nationally recognized business leader, Mike Pitcher, as President of its Global Business Division.

Soaak Technologies

"I have known Mr. Pitcher for over 30 years, and his track record speaks for itself. We are honored to have him lead our Global Business Division as President," says Soaak CEO, Henry Penix. "Now more than ever, the need for proven mindfulness, mental health, and wellness solutions in the workplace is at an all-time high. We are confident that Mr. Pitcher will successfully deliver Soaak Business Solutions in the U.S. and abroad."

Mike Pitcher is the former President of Pitney Bowes Credit Corp (Aus.), SVP of Dell (DFS), President of Efficiency Enterprises, and CEO of LeasePlan USA. Under Mike's leadership at LeasePlan, the company was twice-recognized as the best mid-sized company to work for in the City of Atlanta, as well as one of the best mid-sized companies to work for in the USA, by Forbes.

"I am honored to accept this position with Soaak," says Soaak Global Business Division President, Mike Pitcher. "Upon recognizing the need for this type of technology in the workplace, I decided to rethink my retirement plans. After using and proving the technology myself, joining this team was an easy decision."

About Soaak:

Soaak Technologies, Inc. provides positive outcomes and solutions supporting mindfulness, mental health, and wellness while boosting mood and increasing productivity in the workplace. Created from five years in-clinic, where symptoms of anxiety, depression, low energy, insomnia, and more were successfully addressed, Soaak now offers these same solutions and positive outcomes on its web-based platform, iOS app, Android app, and any Alexa-enabled device. Soaak is HSA and FSA authorized.

Media Contact: Madison Fournier, 918-521-7655, [email protected]

Website: Soaak.com/business

Social: @dailysoaak

Additional information: [email protected]

SOURCE Soaak Technologies