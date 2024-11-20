Soaak Technologies and Zeamo Partner to Elevate Corporate Wellness with Sound Therapy Solutions

Bringing Sound Frequency Therapy and Comprehensive Fitness Access to Workforces Across the Globe

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. (https://www.soaak.com/), an award-winning health-tech company renowned for its leading-edge sound frequency therapies, has announced an exciting new partnership with Zeamo, a premier corporate wellness platform celebrated for its expansive network of fitness and wellness solutions. This collaboration integrates Soaak's transformative sound therapy and Zeamo's unparalleled global fitness offerings to create a holistic wellness experience tailored for busy professionals and corporate teams worldwide.

Soaak Technologies, born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from a holistic health clinic specializing in sound therapy, has become a leading force in health innovation. Soaak leverages advanced technologies and AI to create digital sound frequencies that reduce stress, enhance focus, improve sleep, and boost energy. The Soaak App has delivered over 31 million minutes of therapy to users in 156 countries using a diverse sound frequency library featuring compositions for anxiety, stress relief, focus, cardiovascular health, mood support, and more.

Zeamo is a trailblazer in corporate wellness, offering employees affordable, all-encompassing fitness and wellness benefits. Trusted by major corporations such as ADP payroll services, and available to more than 50 million employees, Zeamo provides a nationwide network of premier gyms and studios, thousands of on-demand workouts, seamless fitness tracker integration, and access to professional dietitian consultations. Their platform empowers businesses to support their employees' physical and mental well-being, offering an essential wellness solution for today's hybrid workforce.

Paul O'Reilly-Hyland, CEO of Zeamo, highlighted, "In today's high-stress corporate environment, we are proud to partner with Soaak to provide our clients and their employees with practical, effective wellness solutions. This partnership reinforces our commitment to putting mental and emotional health at the forefront of workplace benefits."

Empowering the Modern Workforce

This partnership brings innovative wellness tools directly to corporate employees, addressing the growing need for comprehensive health solutions. With access to Zeamo's vast network, encompassing over 25,000 gyms and an extensive suite of wellness resources, employees can now seamlessly integrate sound therapy into their daily routines.

"Partnering with Zeamo marks a pivotal step in our mission to transform the wellness landscape for millions of professionals. This collaboration is more than just a strategic move; it's a game-changer that places life-enhancing sound frequency therapies directly into the hands of those who need them most," states Henry Penix, CEO and Chairman of Soaak Technologies.

Meeting a Critical Need in Corporate Wellness

At a time when approximately 76% of U.S. employees report experiencing at least one symptom of mental health challenges and over 80% identify their workplace as a contributing factor (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), the partnership between Soaak and Zeamo provides timely, impactful solutions.

About Soaak Technologies, Inc.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative biodigital solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through digital frequencies, artificial intelligence, and health biometrics. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 31 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak App, reaching users in 156 countries. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com.

About Zeamo

Zeamo is an innovative corporate wellness platform that provides a wide array of fitness and health solutions, including on-demand workout videos, nutrition plans, and access to thousands of gyms. Trusted by leading corporations like ADP, Zeamo helps organizations enhance their wellness programs in a cost-effective and impactful way. More information is available at www.zeamo.com

