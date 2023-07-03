Soaak Technologies Acquires RenuYou Clinics, Expanding its Innovative Solutions for Mental Strength and Physical Well-being

TULSA, Okla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a leading provider of innovative health technology, has announced its acquisition of RenuYou Clinics, a prestigious fifteen-year-old Board Certified clinic, specializing in a wide range of personalized therapies, including brain mapping and neurofeedback. This strategic acquisition strengthens Soaak Technologies' position as a leader in the field of mental and physical well-being.

RenuYou Clinics is renowned for its comprehensive offerings, which include qEEG Brain Mapping, Neurofeedback, Metabolic Therapy, Talk Therapy, Alpha-Theta Therapy, EMDR, and Photobiomodulation. These cutting-edge therapies provide innovative and personalized solutions to address a variety of challenges such as pain, anxiety, ADD, ADHD, depression, insomnia, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of RenuYou Clinics," said Kevin V Cox, CEO at Soaak Technologies. "This strategic move aligns with our commitment to offering transformative solutions for mental and physical well-being. The expertise and extensive range of therapies provided by RenuYou Clinics perfectly complement our mission to empower individuals and enhance their quality of life."

RenuYou Clinics is dedicated to helping individuals with a wide range of conditions and challenges. The clinic's highly trained professionals specialize in addressing mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other disorders. They also offer effective solutions for behavioral challenges, including addictions, metabolic issues, and anger management. The Clinics have witnessed improvements in areas such as memory problems, Alzheimer's Disease, and dementia, as well as learning challenges like ADD and ADHD, through their therapies.

By integrating RenuYou Clinics' expertise and innovative therapies into its portfolio, Soaak Technologies is further expanding its range of transformative solutions. This acquisition solidifies Soaak Technologies' commitment to offering a holistic approach to mental and physical well-being, addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by individuals worldwide.

As part of the acquisition, Soaak Technologies will continue to foster the legacy of excellence established by RenuYou Clinics. The integration of RenuYou's proven therapies into Soaak Technologies' portfolio will provide individuals with enhanced access to advanced symptom treatment modalities and personalized care, empowering them to lead happier, healthier lives.

For more information about Soaak Technologies and its expanded range of mental strength and physical well-being solutions, please visit www.soaak.com.

About Soaak Technologies: Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions. With a focus on revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance, Soaak Technologies empowers individuals to lead fulfilling lives. Through cutting-edge therapies and transformative solutions, Soaak Technologies strives to enhance mental strength and physical well-being on a global scale.

