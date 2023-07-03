Soaak Technologies Acquires RenuYou Clinics, Expanding its Innovative Solutions for Mental Strength and Physical Well-being

News provided by

Soaak Technologies

03 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

TULSA, Okla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a leading provider of innovative health technology, has announced its acquisition of RenuYou Clinics, a prestigious fifteen-year-old Board Certified clinic, specializing in a wide range of personalized therapies, including brain mapping and neurofeedback. This strategic acquisition strengthens Soaak Technologies' position as a leader in the field of mental and physical well-being.

Continue Reading
Soaak Technologies and RenuYou staff
Soaak Technologies and RenuYou staff

RenuYou Clinics is renowned for its comprehensive offerings, which include qEEG Brain Mapping, Neurofeedback, Metabolic Therapy, Talk Therapy, Alpha-Theta Therapy, EMDR, and Photobiomodulation. These cutting-edge therapies provide innovative and personalized solutions to address a variety of challenges such as pain, anxiety, ADD, ADHD, depression, insomnia, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of RenuYou Clinics," said Kevin V Cox, CEO at Soaak Technologies. "This strategic move aligns with our commitment to offering transformative solutions for mental and physical well-being. The expertise and extensive range of therapies provided by RenuYou Clinics perfectly complement our mission to empower individuals and enhance their quality of life."

RenuYou Clinics is dedicated to helping individuals with a wide range of conditions and challenges. The clinic's highly trained professionals specialize in addressing mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other disorders. They also offer effective solutions for behavioral challenges, including addictions, metabolic issues, and anger management. The Clinics have witnessed improvements in areas such as memory problems, Alzheimer's Disease, and dementia, as well as learning challenges like ADD and ADHD, through their therapies.

By integrating RenuYou Clinics' expertise and innovative therapies into its portfolio, Soaak Technologies is further expanding its range of transformative solutions. This acquisition solidifies Soaak Technologies' commitment to offering a holistic approach to mental and physical well-being, addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by individuals worldwide.

As part of the acquisition, Soaak Technologies will continue to foster the legacy of excellence established by RenuYou Clinics. The integration of RenuYou's proven therapies into Soaak Technologies' portfolio will provide individuals with enhanced access to advanced symptom treatment modalities and personalized care, empowering them to lead happier, healthier lives.

For more information about Soaak Technologies and its expanded range of mental strength and physical well-being solutions, please visit www.soaak.com.

About Soaak Technologies: Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions. With a focus on revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance, Soaak Technologies empowers individuals to lead fulfilling lives. Through cutting-edge therapies and transformative solutions, Soaak Technologies strives to enhance mental strength and physical well-being on a global scale.

Media Contact:
Madison Fournier
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]com
‪(619) 330-5647

SOURCE Soaak Technologies

Also from this source

Soaak Technologies Appoints Kevin V Cox as New CEO, Henry Penix Assumes Role of Executive Chairman

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.