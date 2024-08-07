Soaak Technologies Airs on Lifestyle Podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show Discussing the Benefits of Sound Frequency Compositions

Instantly Change Your State of Mind, Tap into Your Power, & Use Sound to Heal with Soaak Technologies

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. (https://www.soaak.com/), the HealthTech company renowned for its clinically proven sound frequency composition therapies, aired on the highly-acclaimed lifestyle podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show July 19th. CEO and Executive Chairman Henry Penix and Co-Founder Laura Widney of Soaak Technologies joined The Skinny Confidential Hosts, Lauryn Bosstick & Michael Bosstick to discuss the benefits of sound frequency therapy and the way it's becoming the medicine of the 21st century. The hosts learned the importance of attracting and giving off healthy energies in their daily lives by tapping into certain frequencies.

CEO and Executive Chairman Henry Penix and Co-Founder Laura Widney of Soaak Technologies Michael Bosstick, Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show, CEO and Executive Chairman Henry Penix and Co-Founder Laura Widney of Soaak Technologies

Soaak utilizes holistic tools such as a positive mindset, healthy diet, supplements, and lifestyle changes to create a unique custom package, tailored for specific outcomes, with the Soaak mobile app. Users receive frequency treatments that work passively in concert with their daily lives. Henry and Laura discussed their recent Phase 1 and II contracts with the U.S. Air Force as well as partnership with Dr. Michael Beckwith. Lauryn & Michael Bosstick learned how to implement frequencies into their daily lives for focus and improving mood for certain moments. Lauryn Bosstick loved what Soaak is doing and recommended trying out the sleep frequency first, which is something everyone requires for a healthy life.

Co-Founder, Laura Widney advised to "try different frequencies throughout the day and get specific with meditation. Part of the Soaak app includes positive affirmations which is a huge part in changing your frequency and your mind, quickly. I am all about efficiency!"

"We enjoyed speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show to discuss the benefits of sound frequency therapy. We were excited to share with Lauryn and Michael how Soaak uses clinically curated compositions to target specific wellness outcomes with frequencies'' says Henry Penix, Chief Executive Officer of Soaak Technologies.

Soaak Technologies is an AI-enabled Health-Tech company using advanced technologies to reduce stress, decrease anxiety, improve sleep, and boost energy. Emerging from a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency composition therapy, Soaak has provided over 26 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak Mobile App, reaching users in 133 countries. Available on iOS and Google Play, the app features 30 unique sound frequency compositions, layered with up to 50 frequencies each, developed over five years. These compositions, designed by a team of esteemed medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and seasoned therapists, have been proven as effective holistic therapy methods.

CEO and Chairman Henry Penix and President of Soaak Clinics and Co-Founder Laura Widney are available for interviews for more information on Soaak Technologies.

ABOUT SOAAK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative Health Technology Solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through digital frequencies, AI, and reading biometrics. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 26 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak Mobile App, reaching users in 133 countries. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com.

Lauren Mack

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE Soaak Technologies