Soaak Technologies and Garmin Health Optimize Human Performance

Garmin joins the Soaak wearables ecosystem, enabling direct access to physiological data in an AI-enabled closed-loop system for optimal performance and recovery.

TULSA, Okla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, developer of the award-winning human performance app, announces its approval as an official Garmin Health partner with direct API integration into Garmin fitness and health-tracking products. The partnership marks a major milestone in Soaak's expanding wearable ecosystem and opens access to one of the world's most widely used fitness and health-tracking platforms.

Garmin joins the Soaak wearables ecosystem, enabling direct access to physiological data in an AI-enabled closed-loop system for optimal performance and recovery.

Garmin's global footprint spans military personnel, law enforcement, aviation professionals, elite athletes, and everyday max-performers. These individuals align with the clinically-validated human optimization modalities provided by Soaak. Both organizations bring deep credibility within the U.S. military. Soaak has successfully completed Phase I and Phase II SBIR contracts with the U.S. Air Force, advancing solutions for cognitive performance, stress regulation, and sleep optimization. In parallel, Garmin wearable products are actively deployed across military populations, including the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Navy, underscoring the company's shared commitment to enhancing human performance for U.S. military personnel.

CLOSED-LOOP SYSTEM:

Soaak's integration with Garmin operates as a true AI-enabled human performance feedback loop that continuously measures, interprets, responds, and repeats.

Measures: Garmin devices capture biometric data, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep data in real time.

Garmin devices capture biometric data, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep data in real time. Interprets: Soaak analyzes the data in real-time to assess the individual's current physiological state.

Soaak analyzes the data in real-time to assess the individual's current physiological state. Responds: Soaak generates a personalized sound-based protocol to optimize readiness, recovery, stress resilience, and sleep performance.

Soaak generates a personalized sound-based protocol to optimize readiness, recovery, stress resilience, and sleep performance. Repeats: As Garmin captures new data, Soaak reanalyzes, creating a continuous human performance feedback loop tailored to each individual's real-time needs.

"Garmin has built one of the most trusted wearable ecosystems, and their users are the type of high-performing individuals Soaak serves," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak Technologies. "This allows us to optimize high performers, translating their wearable data into real-time human performance protocols."

"We are building the most connected human performance platform available," Penix added. "Garmin users in the military and in other high-stress environments now have access to a system that listens to their body and responds in real time. This is the future of human performance optimization."

This integration joins Soaak's growing ecosystem of wearable connections, including ŌURA and WHOOP, further establishing the company's position as a leader and trusted modality in human performance.

Availability: The Garmin integration is available now to Soaak members. For more information, visit www.soaak.com or contact [email protected].

About Soaak

Soaak Technologies is building the AI optimization layer for human performance, transforming wearable biometrics from leading partners including ŌURA, WHOOP, and Garmin into personalized interventions that support stress resilience, sleep, recovery, and readiness. With more than 70 million minutes of use across 190 countries, Soaak combines biometric intelligence, adaptive sound-based protocols, and outcome feedback loops to help consumers, employers, and high-performance organizations move beyond tracking health data to actively optimizing human performance.

SOURCE Soaak Technologies