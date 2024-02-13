Soaak Technologies Announces Acquisition of Tulsa Natural Health Clinic, for its' Global and Digital Expansion

Soaak Technologies

13 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a pioneering name in health-tech innovation, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of the highly esteemed Tulsa Natural Health Clinic. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Soaak's mission to revolutionize the global wellness landscape, blending its' cutting-edge technologies with naturopathic practices.

Left: Laura Widney, President of Soaak Clinics. Right: Dr. Harris
Tulsa Natural Health Clinic, renowned for its expertise in naturopathic and functional medicine, will now help lead Soaak's global digital expansion, bringing its unique blend of natural therapies and personalized care to a worldwide audience.

This expansion will involve setting up new clinics in key locations around the word, while offering a robust digital platform. This platform will offer virtual consultations, telemedicine services, and a suite of digital wellness tools, making the clinic's highly acclaimed natural health solutions accessible to a broader audience.

Soaak Technologies CEO Kevin Cox remarked, "This acquisition represents a harmonious blend of wellbeing and technology. By bringing Tulsa Natural Health Clinic into the Soaak family, we are setting a new standard for holistic health care that is both globally accessible and deeply rooted in natural healing traditions."

Tulsa Natural Health Clinic founder, Dr. Paul Harris remarked, "I am happy to be part of the Soaak Family of health and wellness offerings that will help change the landscape for holistic healings worldwide. Using a perfect blend and balance of Eastern and Western methodologies, the customer will receive the best of both."

About Soaak Technologies

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and digital innovation to transform health and wellness experiences. With a commitment to holistic well-being, Soaak has been instrumental in developing platforms that cater to the physical, mental, and emotional health of individuals around the globe.

About Tulsa Natural Health Clinic

Tulsa Natural Health Clinic is a leading naturopathic clinic based in Tulsa, Oklahoma that boasts a six-month waiting list. With a focus on gut health, metabolic medicine, and a range of natural therapies, the clinic has been a beacon of natural and effective healthcare solutions for over 25 years. 

