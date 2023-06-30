Soaak Technologies Appoints Kevin V Cox as New CEO, Henry Penix Assumes Role of Executive Chairman

TULSA, Okla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin V Cox as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kevin V Cox will succeed Henry Penix, who will assume the role of Executive Chairman for Soaak Technologies.

Left: Kevin V Cox, newly appointed CEO of Soaak Technologies. Right: Henry Penix, assuming the role of Executive Chairman for Soaak Technologies.

As the incoming CEO, Kevin V Cox brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the health technology industry. His strategic vision and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead Soaak Technologies into its next phase of growth and expansion. Notably, Kevin's appointment follows his remarkable achievement as the CEO of ParagonX Holdings, Inc. (CAVR), where he spearheaded a transformative $60 million revenue-generating deal. This recent success further attests to Kevin's exceptional capabilities and positions him as a catalyst for driving Soaak Technologies to new heights.

Kevin V Cox expressed his enthusiasm about joining Soaak Technologies, stating, "I am honored to be appointed as the CEO of Soaak Technologies. This is an exciting opportunity to lead a dynamic organization that is dedicated to revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance. I look forward to working with the talented team at Soaak Technologies, a thriving health-tech company, and driving our mission to empower individuals worldwide."

Henry Penix, co-founder and former CEO, will transition into the role of Executive Chairman. In his new position, he will provide guidance and strategic oversight to ensure the continued success of Soaak Technologies. Henry Penix has been instrumental in shaping the company's growth and has played a pivotal role in establishing Soaak Technologies as a leader in the health technology industry.

Reflecting on the transition, Henry Penix said, "It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO of Soaak Technologies, and I am proud of what we have accomplished. I have full confidence in Kevin's ability to lead the company to new heights, and I am excited to support him in my role as Executive Chairman. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and transform the lives of individuals through our cutting edge solutions."

The appointment of Kevin V Cox as CEO and the transition of Henry Penix to the position of Executive Chairman represent a strategic move for Soaak Technologies, ensuring a seamless leadership transition and positioning the company for future success.

For more information about Soaak Technologies and its innovative health technology solutions, please visit www.soaak.com .

About Soaak Technologies: Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions. With a focus on revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance, Soaak Technologies empowers individuals to lead fulfilling lives. Through cutting-edge therapies and transformative solutions, Soaak Technologies strives to enhance mental strength and physical well-being on a global scale.

Media Contact:

Madison Fournier

Chief Marketing Officer

(619) 330-5647

[email protected]com

SOURCE Soaak Technologies