Soaak Technologies Awarded Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Contract from the U.S. Air Force

Advanced Digital Technologies Leader Provides Dynamic New Solutions To U.S. Air Force Through Sound Frequency Composition Therapies

TULSA, Okla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc., ( https://www.soaak.com/ ), a healthtech company known for their clinically proven sound frequency composition therapies, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for 2023.

Through AFWERX and AFVentures , the awarded contract supports enhancing Air Force personnel's performance, capabilities, and mission readiness by positioning Soaak's cutting-edge digital sound therapies for use. Within one of the most competitive years for applications, AFWERX received over 2,300 applications for the 2023 Phase 1 open application cycle with an approximate 10% acceptance and award rate for 2023. The Air Force Office of Small Business Programs utilizes the Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs to harness the talents of our nation's emerging technology companies. These programs stimulate technological innovation and accelerate development and production of promising technologies that can help the Air Force accomplish its mission. SBIR and STTR provide over a billion dollars in seed capital each year for early-stage research and development (R&D). They fund projects that serve a DoD need and also have commercial applications.

"We are honored to be awarded this Phase I contract with the U.S. Air Force," states Henry Penix, Executive Chairman of Soaak Technologies. "This momentous opportunity represents not just a milestone for our brand but also a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving the human experience and overcoming everyday physiological challenges. The thought of contributing to the mental and physical well-being of those on the front lines, and protecting our freedoms, fills us with a profound sense of gratitude and responsibility. We look forward to expanding and refining our technologies to offer unparalleled solutions that resonate with the level of dedication and service exhibited by these brave and courageous individuals."

Soaak Technologies is an AI-enabled healthtech company using a "whole-person" approach to help reduce stress, decrease anxiety, and boost energy. Soaak grew out of a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency composition therapy and has provided over 15 million minutes of sound therapies in over 130 countries. The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions tried, tested, and true as an effective holistic therapy method. Each composition has been uniquely designed with a layered frequency approach that took 5 years to develop. For 8+ years, Soaak's team of esteemed medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and seasoned in-office therapists have used all 30 compositions during their time in clinic with patients.

The company will utilize its sound frequency compositions within the USAF to improve training efficiency and improve mental wellness through sound therapy tools for pilots. Including but not limited to sound compositions for stress reduction, improved concentration, enhanced mental acuity, and overall physical health and wellness for USAF personnel. By leveraging its proprietary methods, Soaak aims to optimize the human-machine interface, significantly increase mission readiness, and foster a powerfully focused mindset.

The holistic approach offered by Soaak Technologies extends far beyond sound frequency therapy. With their recent acquisition of RenuYou, a specialized clinic in neurofeedback therapy and brain health, Soaak has expanded its offerings to include additional evidence-based therapies. These therapies include qEEG Brain Mapping, Neurofeedback Therapy, Metabolic Therapy, Talk Therapy, Alpha-Theta Therapy, EMDR, and Photobiomodulation. All tailored to support mental health, behavioral challenges, and cognitive performance.

Soaak Technologies has a clinically proven track record and is well-equipped to support the unique needs of military personnel. The sound frequency library found within the Soaak Mobile App, accessible to the public, includes 30 compositions for:

Anti-Anxiety

Sleep Well

Stress Relief

Focus

Mental Clarity

Cardiovascular Health

Common Cold & Flu

Accelerated Learning

Digestion Support

Headache & Migraine Support

Memory Support

Mood Boost

And more.

By partnering with the U.S. Air Force, Soaak Technologies aims to make a meaningful impact on the well-being and performance of military personnel. The company's commitment to innovation, global reach, and transformative technologies positions it as a leader in the industry, dedicated to revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance.

For media inquiries on Soaak Technologies, their USAF contract or sound frequency compositions please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected].

ABOUT SOAAK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through the power of AI and machine learning. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 15 million minutes of digital health solutions in 133 countries. Their services offer personalized recommendations and interventions that adapt in real-time, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions tried, tested, and true as an effective holistic therapy method. The company's commitment to innovation, global reach, and transformative technologies positions it as an industry leader. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com .

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

