Soaak Technologies Partners with Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith for 21-Day Limitless Living Immersion Program

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc., ( https://www.soaak.com/ ), a health-tech company known for its clinically proven sound frequency composition therapies, announced today a partnership with the renowned spiritual leader and author Michael Beckwith to present the Soaak 21-day Limitless Living Immersion Program. The program can be found exclusively on the Soaak Mobile app with a 7-day free trial offer followed by a low cost of $29 a month for their full suite of services. Led by Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, it provides participants with practical tools to transform their lives and live to their fullest potential. Michael Beckwith, the founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center, is known for his transformative teachings on spirituality and personal growth. He has authored several books, including "Life Visioning" and "Spiritual Liberation," and has appeared on popular shows like "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "Larry King Live." With his immense knowledge and experience, Beckwith will be the perfect guide for participants throughout the 21-day journey.

Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith

"Michael Beckwith is a wealth of spiritual wellness knowledge. We are truly excited to present this transformative program within the Soaak Mobile app as an addition to our Sound Frequency therapies." States Henry Penix, Executive Chairman of Soaak Technologies. "Spiritual wellness is integral to truly optimizing your life. This is why we created our Limitless Living 21-day immersion program."

The 21-day Limitless Living Program empowers individuals to tap into their inner resources and embrace a limitless mindset. The program includes:

A series of practical and powerful daily exercises.

Interactive modules.

Meditation practices.

Mindset shift teachings.

Affirmations for living abundantly.

A personal guide to unlock your true potential and manifest your goals + dreams into reality.

Full access to the Soaak app and all of its sound frequency therapies, including anxiety, better sleep, stress relief, improved focus, mental clarity, mood boost, memory support, hormonal health, and more

Soaak Technologies is an AI-enabled health-tech company using a "whole-person" approach to help reduce stress, decrease anxiety, and boost energy. Soaak grew out of a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency composition therapy and has provided over 15 million minutes of sound therapies in over 130 countries. The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions, clinically tested as an effective holistic therapy method. Each composition has been uniquely designed with a layered frequency approach that took five years to develop. For more than eight years, Soaak's team of esteemed medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and seasoned in-office therapists have used all 30 compositions during their time in clinic with clients.

ABOUT SOAAK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through the power of AI and machine learning. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 15 million minutes of digital health solutions in 133 countries. Their services offer personalized recommendations and interventions that adapt in real-time, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions clinically tested as an effective holistic therapy method. The company's commitment to innovation, global reach, and transformative technologies positions it as an industry leader. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com .

