Soake Pools Announces Pre-Installation of Powered Safety Covers in Its New Hampshire Warehouse

The Pioneers of Precast, Pre-Tile Plunge Pools in North America Have Enacted a New Standard of Pre-Installing Its Automatic Covers Before Shipping

PEMBROKE, N.H., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soake Pools , renowned New England-based plunge pool manufacturers, is excited to implement a new standard of pre-installing its powered safety covers prior to delivery; shipped ready to be connected to a power source and controller. The first plunge pool company to deliver its pools pre-tiled, Soake Pools has now made the installation process even more seamless for their customers.

Autocover Installation at Soake Pools' New Hampshire Headquarters

"Previously, an autocover installation involved two visits by installers—one to install the tracks and vault form, and the second to install the motor and fabric," explains Karen Larson, co-founder of Soake Pools. "The scheduling was challenging and often held up projects while clients waited for the phases to be completed. The new system allows us to fully install the entire cover, and have it tested and working before it leaves the warehouse."

The brand's partners at CoverSafe worked diligently to develop an improved system that could effectively remove a step of the installation process for the clients and landscapers, and ultimately reduce project timelines. The powered safety cover fits each of the brand's beloved 13' x 7', 10' x 6', and 8'9" x 5', and 7' x 7' plunge pool formats.

"We're excited to collaborate with Soake Pools to quicken powered safety cover installations," expresses Adam Marble, president of CoverSafe. "While the amount of time we're able to collectively save by reducing site visits is immeasurable, the centralization and enhanced quality control for autocover installations is invaluable."

Soake Pools has shipped over two dozen pools to date using the new pre-installation method, and is projecting to ship two to four plunge pools weekly with a pre-installed powered safety cover from here on out.

For more information about Soake Pools, please visit soakepools.com .

About Soake Pools: Karen and Brian Larson, Co-Founders of Soake® Pools, created the company from the ground up in 2014, deeming them the first company to offer precast plunge pools for the home in North America. Soake® Pools are revolutionary, space-saving pools that combine the best of a pool and a hot tub, and provide year-round enjoyment. Each Soake® Pools plunge pool is made in New England using state-of-the-art materials, customizable, and delivered pre-built and ready to install. Today, the Soake Pools team is constantly revolutionizing the industry, offering a steady stream of new dimensions, unparalleled luxury finishes, and a litany of safety, aesthetic, and user-friendly functionalities. Soake Pools are designed to be enjoyed year-round, equipped with the adjustability for a hot dip in the winter and a cold, refreshing plunge in the summer. The plunge pools can even provide athletic training with their resistance systems. Some additional benefits include accessibility in both size and pricing, sustainability in terms of the saltwater contents, lower water usage, and variable speed pumps. Soake Pools offer countless physical and mental wellness benefits year-round, and undoubtedly increase home value.

