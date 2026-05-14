Soapbox Launches Ditto: A Customizable Social Hub for the Open Web

Ditto is available now on the App Store, Google Play, Zapstore, and the web at ditto.pub.

Ditto feels less like a traditional social network and more like a modern revival of the early internet's creativity and individuality. "Ditto reminds me of MySpace," said one user, capturing the sense that the app brings back a more expressive, customizable era of online identity. Instead of standardized profiles and algorithmic sameness, Ditto emphasizes deep personalization, letting users customize themes, layouts, fonts, colors, and backgrounds, or browse designs created by the community.

Users can follow and interact with people across networks like Bluesky and Mastodon without leaving the app, creating a unified feed shaped by the user instead of a single company.

The platform also mixes utility with playfulness. Users can send encrypted "letters" decorated with custom stationery and animated envelopes, while virtual pets called Blobbis hatch, evolve, and live alongside users throughout the app.

Underneath the design is a decentralized architecture built on Nostr, where users control their own identity through cryptographic keys instead of relying on platform-owned accounts. That means identities and social connections remain portable across compatible apps, with no single company able to revoke access or ownership.

Ditto's broader vision is to make online identity, communication, and creation more open, expressive, and user-controlled.

About Soapbox

Soapbox was founded by Alex Gleason, former Head of Engineering at Truth Social. The company builds open source tools for the decentralized web, funded by grants and donations from organizations including And Other Stuff, OpenSats, and the Human Rights Foundation. No ads, no investors, no data sales. Learn more at soapbox.pub or view our media kit.

Interview requests: Mary Kate Fain (CPO) is available for interviews. Contact [email protected] to schedule.

SOURCE Soapbox