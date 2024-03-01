Soapy Joe's Signs with San Diego Padres as Official Car Wash Partner

Voted San Diego's Best Car Wash, Soapy Joe's hits home run with new community partnership

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soapy Joe's Car Wash, a locally loved and family-owned car wash operator with 23 locations across San Diego County, today announced its designation as the new official car wash partner of the San Diego Padres. Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities for free $20 Soapy Joe's car washes, social media challenges, the first-ever parking merchandise giveaways, including five Lexus Premier Parking giveaways and more.

"There is a reason why Soapy Joe's was voted San Diego's best car wash in 2023," said Sergio Del Prado, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs. "Their commitment to our community and providing best-in-class customer experiences matches our values. We're excited to name them our new official car wash partner and look forward to a long-term partnership with creative fan engagements."

"Becoming the official car wash partner of the Padres has been a dream of mine since I started Soapy Joe's," said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe's. "Serving our members and the community is what drives our team on a daily basis. The Soapy Joe's and Padres partnership marks the next step in our path as a local-first brand."

Soapy Joe's is inviting all Padres staff on March 1, 2024, for a free wash to celebrate the kickoff of the partnership. In addition, the company also recently completed a two-month-long, Padres-inspired campaign via its Soapy Splash Dash augmented reality game. The AR experience was an infinite runner-style game to collect air fresheners through a baseball-themed "Soap-topia" environment. Every player received a free $20 Magic Joe car wash and the opportunity to create up to four customized baseball cards featuring themselves and Tony Gwynn, Jr.

To learn more about Soapy Joe's and become a member, please visit soapyjoescarwash.com

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's was founded in 2001 by the Lorens Attisha family as a full-service carwash. After converting to an express model wash in 2011, Soapy Joe's was the first carwash chain in San Diego County to introduce the subscription model to its customers. Today, Soapy Joe's has 23 locations and donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes to community-based organizations that serve veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes.

