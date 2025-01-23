Soaring into the Future of Education: Fullerton Drone Lab Takes Center Stage on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of education is taking flight, and Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is set to explore the innovative programs offered by the Fullerton Drone Lab at Fullerton College. This segment, set to air on public television stations nationwide, will showcase how the Drone Lab is preparing students for the high-demand careers of tomorrow.

Fullerton Drone Lab

Viewpoint will unveil the fascinating world of the Fullerton Drone Lab, showcasing the latest advancements in drone technology. From high-resolution aerial photography to sophisticated data collection capabilities, viewers will witness the remarkable potential of drones across various fields.

The program delves into the Drone Lab's comprehensive curriculum, featuring interviews with instructors, industry experts, and current students. Viewers will gain valuable insights into the courses, certificates, and degree programs that equip students with the technical skills and practical experience necessary to excel in the burgeoning drone industry.

"We are actively training the workforce of tomorrow," said Jay Seidel, Director of the Fullerton Drone Lab. "The continued integration of drone and autonomous systems technology into a variety of industries requires knowledgeable and skilled operators, and that is what we produce."

The segment will not only highlight the Drone Lab's innovative programs, but will also emphasize the increasing demand for skilled drone operators. From public safety and construction to agriculture and environmental monitoring, the possibilities for drone applications are vast and ever-expanding.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an acclaimed educational program that ignites curiosity and sparks conversation. Hosted by the distinguished actor Dennis Quaid, the program explores a wide range of topics, offering viewers a captivating lens into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping the world around us. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.

About the Fullerton Drone Lab at Fullerton College

The Fullerton Drone Lab at Fullerton College is a leader in comprehensive drone training and preparation. Through a robust curriculum, hands-on experience, and industry partnerships, the Drone Lab empowers students to become the skilled and knowledgeable drone operators that the future demands. Visit their website https://drones.fullcoll.edu/ to learn more.

SOURCE Viewpoint