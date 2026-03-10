The Encryption Deadline Wall Street Hasn't Priced In

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — Every federal agency in the United States has been ordered to adopt quantum-resistant encryption by January 2027, and CISA now requires that procurement across designated technology categories reflect that timeline immediately[1]. The mandate is accelerating an industry already in motion: the global quantum technology market is projected to reach US$7.66 billion by 2031, a 22.6% CAGR driven by surging demand for quantum-resilient infrastructure[2]. Companies building for that deadline include Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).

Most organizations know the risk but haven't moved. A global poll of technology and cybersecurity professionals found that while 62% are concerned about quantum computing developments, only 5% consider it a near-term planning priority[3]. That gap is already being exploited. The World Economic Forum warned that "harvest now, decrypt later" campaigns have compressed migration timelines from a projected 2035 to as early as 2028, turning post-quantum security from a technology experiment into a governance emergency[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) delivered early revenue momentum alongside accelerating global reach in a business update covering the opening months of calendar year 2026. The Vancouver-based post-quantum security company continues to generate revenue through enterprise deployments, channel partnerships, and renewal activity from existing customers as adoption of its post-quantum security platform expands across markets.

The company's commercial footprint has expanded rapidly. Since November 2025, QSE has grown from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide. Its channel partner ecosystem now includes eleven value-added distributors across multiple regions, with two additional partnerships expected to finalize in the near term. These distributors support enterprise deployment, regional sales activities, and local implementation of QSE's platform capabilities across commercial and government sectors.

"Over the past several months we have focused on building the foundations required for global adoption of post-quantum security solutions," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Our expansion into additional markets, growth of our channel ecosystem, and continued development of our platform capabilities position us to support organizations as they begin preparing for the long-term transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards."

On the technology front, QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform now includes expanded automation for analyzing software bills of materials (SBOM), cryptographic bills of materials (CBOM), and hardware bills of materials (HBOM). These enhancements give organizations structured visibility into cryptographic exposure across complex environments, supporting the kind of long-range migration planning that federal mandates now require.

The company also integrated its proprietary quantum-resistant entropy layer into QAuth, its identity and authentication platform. The integration strengthens key generation processes at the entropy source level, reinforcing cryptographic resilience within identity workflows and adding another layer of post-quantum protection to QSE's expanding product stack. QAuth now supports quantum-delivered entropy for authentication protocols, a capability increasingly relevant as enterprises evaluate cryptographic risk across their identity infrastructure.

QSE further solidified its positioning within government procurement ecosystems through membership in CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries) and MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association). Both memberships open pathways for participation in Canadian public-sector and defense-related cybersecurity tenders involving post-quantum readiness initiatives. The company continues to align its commercial expansion with emerging global guidance as governments and enterprises evaluate long-term cryptographic risk exposure.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) recently reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, revealing sustained progress across fidelity, scale, and system architecture. The company achieved two-qubit gate fidelity as high as 99.9% at 28-nanosecond gate speed on a prototype platform using its proprietary adiabatic CZ entangling gate. Full-year 2025 revenues reached $7.1 million, and the company closed the year with $589.8 million in cash and investments.

"In 2025, we made great progress across fidelity, scale, and system architecture," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti. "Our focus continues to be on achieving practical quantum advantage, and over the past year we validated key elements of our strategy, including improved two-qubit gate fidelity across both monolithic and chiplet-based systems and continued momentum in scaling our superconducting quantum technology."

Rigetti also secured an $8.4 million purchase order from India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for a 108-qubit on-premises quantum computer, marking growing international demand for direct access to quantum hardware integrated into high-performance computing environments.

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) became the first neutral-atom quantum company to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, closing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X and receiving over $550 million in gross proceeds. The company's product portfolio spans quantum computers, optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, all engineered for real-world deployment across aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure.

"Infleqtion was founded on a simple conviction: neutral atoms are the best path for commercializing quantum technology because they are scalable and economical," said Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion. "As a public company we can accelerate our technology roadmap and expand deployments in areas such as aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure, bringing practical quantum solutions to market at increasing speed and scale."

Infleqtion's systems are already deployed with the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and the U.K. government. The company recently announced a collaboration with NASA, supported by more than $20 million in contracted mission funding, to fly the world's first quantum gravity sensor to space.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) recently announced it is ready to offer its quantum-resilient vertical security stack to companies developing quantum computers and quantum computing infrastructures. The Geneva-based semiconductor and post-quantum technology company outlined four integrated service modules covering the complete quantum computing security stack, from hardware Root-of-Trust and NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography to secure ASIC architectures and quantum-computing-as-a-service access control.

"Quantum computers will redefine the limits of computing, but they will also redefine cybersecurity risks," said Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "Organizations developing quantum technologies must ensure their infrastructures are built on trusted security foundations. SEALSQ is ready to provide a complete vertical stack, from silicon Root of Trust to QBit-level protection, designed to secure the entire quantum computing ecosystem."

SEALSQ's cybersecurity technologies are deployed in more than 1.7 billion devices worldwide, securing critical infrastructure, IoT systems, healthcare platforms, and government networks. The company's QVault TPM and QS7001 RISC-V secure microcontroller are among the first commercially available quantum-resistant chips on the market.

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and an international team of university researchers recently created and characterized a molecule unlike any previously known, one whose electrons travel through its structure in a corkscrew-like pattern that fundamentally alters its chemical behavior. Published in Science, the work represents the first experimental observation of a half-Möbius electronic topology in a single molecule, validated using IBM's quantum computer for high-fidelity simulations at the molecular scale.

"First, we designed a molecule we thought could be created, then we built it, and then we validated it and its exotic properties with a quantum computer," said Alessandro Curioni, IBM Fellow, Vice President, Europe and Africa, and Director of IBM Research Zurich. "This is a leap towards the dream laid out by renowned physicist Richard Feynman decades ago to build a computer that can best simulate quantum physics."

The discovery advances science on two fronts: for chemistry, it demonstrates that electronic topology can be deliberately engineered rather than merely found in nature; for quantum computing, it provides a concrete demonstration of quantum simulation producing scientific insight that would have remained out of reach for classical machines.

