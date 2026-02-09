Soaring to Sun and Sand: Spirit Airlines Unveils Top Searched Spring Break Beach Destinations for 2026

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines travelers are looking to pack their flip-flops and sunglasses this spring break for a warm vacation. The airline today revealed the top searched 2026 spring break beach destinations on spirit.com, and beautiful coastal cities, from Fort Lauderdale to St. Thomas, surfed their way to the top of the list.

Spirit's Top 10 Searched 2026 Spring Break Beach Destinations*

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) San Juan (SJU) Miami (MIA) Fort Myers (RSW) Cancun (CUN) Myrtle Beach (MYR) Punta Cana (PUJ) St. Thomas (STT) Aruba (AUA) Pensacola (PNS)

"Spring break is all about soaking up the sun, and after many of our Guests endured a very cold winter, we make it easy for them to get there with our unmatched value," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "With our convenient service and affordable travel options to top leisure destinations, the hardest part of planning a spring getaway will be deciding where to go."

During the peak spring break travel period of March 12, 2026, through March 30, 2026, Spirit is scheduled to operate nearly 10,000 domestic and international flights.

Premium Selections

Guests who fly in the airline's Spirit First and Premium Economy travel options to their spring break getaway can enjoy exciting perks like Priority Boarding, bags, seat selection, more space and no change or cancel fees. Plus, Guests in the Big Front Seat® can sit back and indulge in unlimited snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, on their way to paradise.

Spirit Vacations® Spring Break Packages

Additionally, travelers looking to save even more on their spring break vacation can book with Spirit Vacations, which offers up to 30 percent off** when travelers bundle their flight and hotel. Plus, Free Spirit® Members can earn 500 Free Spirit points*** for every vacation package booked. To get a full overview of the Free Spirit program and benefits of Free Spirit Status or to sign up for free, visit: spirit.com/freespirit.

*Spirit.com web searches made between Jan. 5, 2026, and Feb. 5, 2026, for travel between March 6, 2026, and April 26, 2026.

**Hotel/car discount availability subject to change at any time. When you book your package with Spirit Vacations®, the discount will apply to the hotel and/or car rental. The discount will not apply to the airfare. Purchase of the airfare is subject to Spirit's Contract of Carriage. To qualify for the discount on your hotel and/or car rental, you must book through Spirit Vacations®.

***Free Spirit® points will be credited to your account within 30 days after trip completion. Additional terms and conditions may apply with respect to Free Spirit®. See here for details.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

