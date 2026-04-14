Spirit Airlines Named WalletHub's 2026 Best Airline for Second Consecutive Year

The value-focused carrier also landed the top spots for affordability and reliability

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines has earned top marks in WalletHub's 'Best Airlines' (2026) report, ranking for the second consecutive year as the Best Airline Overall. The carrier was also named Most Affordable Airline for the third year in a row and soared to the top as the Most Reliable Airline, reflecting Spirit's ongoing commitment to delivering the best value in the sky. WalletHub's study compared nine of the largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across 16 metrics based on 2025 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"We're incredibly proud of this recognition, and our Guests are the real winners because they don't have to choose between value, reliability and a great experience when they fly with us," said Dave Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Spirit Airlines. "A big thank you to our Team Members whose commitment and dedication have made these accolades possible for another year."

Spirit is South Florida's hometown airline and continues to be an industry disruptor across its network, driving low fares and competition that benefit American consumers whether they travel with Spirit or not.

The airline's recognition for reliability follows its recent ranking as third among the 10 largest North American carriers for on-time performance in 2025 by Cirium. Additionally, Spirit recently earned the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Diamond Award of Excellence for aviation maintenance technician safety for the eighth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines