Sobi appoints Lydia Abad-Franch as Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

05 Oct, 2023, 02:14 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) today announced the appointment of Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA as Senior Vice President, Head of Research, Development and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer. Abad-Franch has been in this role on an interim basis since June.

"Lydia is both an accomplished leader in rare diseases and an esteemed practicing medical doctor," said Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi. "In addition, she has deep knowledge of the Sobi business as she has been with us for almost four years. This makes her the ideal RDMA leader for us as we continue building our pipeline to bring new medicines to patients, expand our existing products into new indications and regions where they address unmet medical needs, and gather real-world evidence for available products."

Lydia Abad-Franch said: "I am very excited to lead the research, development, and medical teams at Sobi, where we have a strong portfolio of transformative medicines for people with rare diseases. I look forward to working with my colleagues across Sobi, our external partners, patients, and physicians to advance science and address critical unmet needs of patients with rare diseases."

Dr Abad-Franch holds an M.D. from the School of Medicine, University of Valencia, Spain, and an MBA from the University Carlos III of Madrid, Spain. She brings extensive experience and knowledge from the global pharmaceutical industry as well as from being a practicing medical doctor and clinical investigator. Prior to joining Sobi in 2020, she led medical affairs teams for Baxter-Baxalta-Shire-Takeda, successfully introducing new innovative rare disease treatments after starting in the pharma industry as medical lead for Novo Nordisk. She will continue to report to CEO Guido Oelkers and be a member of the Sobi Executive Committee.

Sobi's R&D is focused on the late-stage development of treatments for haematology and immunology, developing new medicines as well as new indications, and expanding their global reach. Sobi has built an R&D pipeline of eight assets across twelve projects from phase 2 onwards through partnerships and acquisitions.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Tobias Cottmann [email protected], +41 79 287 10 51
Head of Investor Relations & External Communication (interim)

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3848219/2340392.pdf

Sobi appoints Lydia Abad-Franch as Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Also from this source

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.