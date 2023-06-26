Sobi completes acquisition of CTI BioPharma Corp.

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

26 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO:SOBI) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) (CTI) announced today the completion of the acquisition of CTI by Sobi through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Cleopatra Acquisition Corp. (Cleopatra).

Following the completion of Sobi's successful tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of CTI for USD 9.10 per share in cash, net to the seller thereof in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, Sobi acquired all remaining shares of common stock of CTI through a merger pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. As a result of the transaction, CTI has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sobi, and the common stock of CTI will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

At the effective time of the merger, and subject to any perfected appraisal rights, all of the remaining shares of common stock of CTI not purchased in the tender offer were converted into the right to receive the same USD 9.10 per share, net to the seller thereof in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes. The transaction is valued at up to USD 1.7 billion (approximately SEK 17.1 billion) on a fully diluted basis.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by Sobi that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Sobi's judgment as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from Sobi's expectations due to risks and uncertainties inherent in Sobi's business, including, without limitation: litigation relating to the transaction; risks that the transaction disrupts the current plans and operations of Sobi or CTI; the ability of CTI to retain key personnel; competitive responses to the transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement of the transaction; Sobi's ability to achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating CTI with its existing businesses; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; and other risks described in Sobi's prior press releases. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and Sobi disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI is a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2, ACVR1, and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. CTI is based in Seattle, USA, and has approximately 144 employees. In 2022, CTIs revenue amounted to USD 53.9 million. For more information, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn 
and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3794333/2152625.pdf

Sobi completes acquisition of CTI BioPharma Corp

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Also from this source

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Late-breaking efanesoctocog alfa data presented at ISTH demonstrates highly effective bleed protection in children with severe haemophilia A with once-weekly dosing

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Late-breaking efanesoctocog alfa data presented at ISTH demonstrates highly effective bleed protection in children with severe haemophilia A with once-weekly dosing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.