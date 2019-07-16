Sobi Invites Entries to First Sobi Scientific Innovation Awards

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi™ has established the Sobi Scientific Innovation Awards, with a focus on the future of haemophilia care, to recognise innovation and scientific excellence in haemophilia research.

Entries will be assessed by an Adjudication Committee of independent, international haemophilia experts, according to scientific credit and contribution to haemophilia, overall concept novelty, as well as the anticipated ability of the research to help liberate life for people with haemophilia.

Armin Reininger, Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at Sobi, says the aim is to focus on research that reflects a meaningful difference for patients.

"We are proud to support Investigator-Sponsored Studies because the research conducted by the community adds substantially to an increased understanding of pre-clinical and clinical value of haemophilia treatment," Armin says. "With these inaugural awards, we hope to encourage existing and up-and-coming researchers in this field to share new insights and strong results that that can elevate our understanding of haemophilia and raise the standard of care , thereby helping patients live a life beyond haemophilia."

The 2019 Sobi Scientific Innovation Awards will be presented in two categories: Clinical and Pre-clinical. Submissions are welcome from healthcare professionals working in the field of haemophilia, who have an ongoing Sobi Investigator-Sponsored Study (ISS), or who are a recipient of a Sobi medical grant. All nominated awards applicants will be invited to attend the Sobi Scientific Update Meeting in Amsterdam 17-18 October 2019 to have an opportunity to showcase their submitted research.

The Awards Adjudication Committee will be looking for:

Excellence in study design

Excellence in study conduct, including methodology, data collection, processing and evaluation

Impactful results/conclusions that advance basic science or will contribute to improving outcomes/liberating the life of people with haemophilia

High-quality presentation of baseline information, hypothesis, study data, interpretations or insights

Submissions can be entered until 30 August 2019 via the online submission website.

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at http://www.sobi.com/

