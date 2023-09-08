Sobi KOL investor event: Advancing the standard of care in haemophilia

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi invites investors to participate in a virtual KOL haemophilia event on 18 September 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Guido Oelkers, Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, acting Chief Medical Officer, and Key Opinion Leader, Robert Klamroth, MD, PhD, Chief Physician, Clinic for Internal Medicine - Angiology and Hemostaseology, Vivantes, Berlin, Germany, will discuss Sobi's haemophilia portfolio with a particular focus on efanesoctocog alfa.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

