Sobi Publishes Report for the Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) today announces its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Revenue growth for the full-year was 56 per cent with revenue of SEK 14,248 M. Adjusted EBITA was SEK 6,145 M, resulting in an adjusted EBITA margin of 43 per cent for the full year.

October-December

Total revenue of SEK 4,890 M (2,571), 90 per cent revenue growth in the quarter compared with Q4 2018 (82 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER))

(2,571), 90 per cent revenue growth in the quarter compared with Q4 2018 (82 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER)) Adjusted EBITA 1,2 was SEK 2,380 M (916), an increase of 160 per cent

was (916), an increase of 160 per cent Earnings per share (EPS) of SEK 4.62 (2.20)

(2.20) Net debt 1 of SEK 15,404 M at 31 Dec 2019 (net cash of SEK 2,999 M at 31 Dec 2018)

of at (net cash of at 31 Dec 2018) Elocta® sales were SEK 1,235 M (945) and Alprolix® sales were SEK 405 M (303)

(945) and Alprolix® sales were (303) Sales for Gamifant® amounted to SEK 180 M , Synagis® sales were SEK 1,656 M and Kineret® sales amounted to SEK 396 M (335)

, Synagis® sales were and Kineret® sales amounted to (335) Acquisition of Dova PharmaceuticalsTM was completed

January-December

Total revenue of SEK 14,248 M (9,139), 56 per cent revenue growth Jan-Dec compared with Jan- Dec 2018 (48 per cent at CER)

(9,139), 56 per cent revenue growth Jan-Dec compared with Jan- (48 per cent at CER) Adjusted EBITA 1,2 was SEK 6,145 M (3,571), an increase of 72 per cent

was (3,571), an increase of 72 per cent Earnings per share (EPS) of SEK 11.29 (8.97)

(8.97) Elocta sales were SEK 4,508 M (3,261) and Alprolix sales were 1,463 M (974)

(3,261) and Alprolix sales were (974) Gamifant sales amounted to SEK 542 M in first year of launch

in first year of launch Synagis sales for the period 23 Jan - 31 Dec were SEK 2,594 M

M Kineret sales were SEK 1,571 M (1,320), an increase of 19 per cent (12 per cent at CER)

Outlook 20204

Revenue for the full-year 2020 is expected to be in the range of SEK 15,000 - 16,000 M reflecting double-digit growth in each of the two core businesses, Haematology and Immunology

for the full-year 2020 is expected to be in the range of - reflecting double-digit growth in each of the two core businesses, and EBITA is expected to be in the range of SEK 5,500 - 6,300 M , including the development and launch of Doptelet® which will affect EBITA negatively by around SEK 500 M in 2020

Financial review



Q4 Q4

Full-year Full-year

Amounts in SEK M 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total revenue 4,890 2,571 90% 14,248 9,139 56% Gross profit 3,833 1,894 102% 10,913 6,723 62% Gross margin1 78% 74%

77% 74%

EBITA1 2,288 916 150% 5,933 3,571 66% EBITA adjusted1,2 2,380 916 160% 6,145 3,571 72% EBITA margin1 47% 36%

42% 39%

EBITA margin adjusted1,2 49% 36%

43% 39%

EBIT (operating profit) 1,874 802 134% 4,533 3,122 45% Profit for the period 1,360 595 129% 3,304 2,418 37% Earnings per share, SEK 4.62 2.20 110% 11.29 8.97 26% Earnings per share, SEK adjusted1,2,3 4.90 2.20 122% 11.89 8.97 33% 1Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). 2EBITA full-year 2019 excluding non-recurring items; transaction costs related to the acquisition of Dova in Q4 of SEK 92 M, restructuring costs of SEK 157 M in Q2 and gain from divestment of SOBI005 in Q1 of SEK 37 M. 3EPS full-year 2019 excluding impairment of intangible assets of SEK 18 M related to restructuring in Q2.



4At current exchange rates



Guido Oelkers, CEO and President:

"The year ended on a very strong note. Total revenue for full-year 2019 was SEK 14,248 M, up 56 per cent year-on-year, while adjusted EBITA was SEK 6,145 M. Our Immunology business was strengthened early in the year with the acquisitions of the US rights for Synagis and of Gamifant (emapalumab) and all related assets. We also expanded into Haematology with the acquisition of Doptelet, a product used for indications within the area of thrombocytopenia."

