Sobi Q3 2024 report: Strong growth and significant pipeline momentum

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter 2024

Third Quarter 2024

Total revenue increased 33 per cent, 39 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER) 1 , to SEK 6,894 M (5,168)

, to (5,168) Haematology revenue increased 18 per cent at CER to SEK 4,000 M (3,484), mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet ® of SEK 1,039 M (650), sales of Aspaveli ® /Empaveli ® of SEK 270 M (169) and launch sales of Altuvoct ® of SEK 129 M (—)

(3,484), mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet of (650), sales of Aspaveli /Empaveli of (169) and launch sales of Altuvoct of (—) Immunology revenue increased 96 per cent at CER to SEK 2,583 M (1,400), driven by strong Beyfortus ® royalty of SEK 1,478 M (263) and sales of Kineret ® of SEK 699 M (600)

(1,400), driven by strong Beyfortus royalty of (263) and sales of Kineret of (600) Revenue from medicines in the strategic portfolio* grew by 113 per cent at CER to SEK 3,830 M (1,924)

(1,924) The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 43 per cent (30) , excluding items affecting comparability (IAC) 2 . EBITA was SEK 2,923 M (1,443), corresponding to a margin of 42 per cent (28) . EBIT was SEK 2,038 M (547)

was 43 per , excluding items affecting comparability (IAC) . EBITA was (1,443), corresponding to a margin of 42 per . EBIT was (547) Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 4.27 (0.30). Adjusted EPS before dilution 1 was SEK 4.36 (0.54). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,201 M (1,058)

(0.30). Adjusted EPS before dilution was (0.54). Cash flow from operating activities was (1,058) In August, Sobi and Apellis Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study of pegcetacoplan in C3G and primary IC-MPGN

Outlook 2024 - Updated

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid-teens percentage at CER (previously low double-digit)

The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-30s percentage of revenue (unchanged)

Click here for the Financial Summary.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Items affecting comparability (IAC).

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant®, Vonjo® and Zynlonta®, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio® and Beyfortus.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST, and 08:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 24 October 2024.

