Sobi Q4 and FY 2025 report: Closing the year with significant growth and strategic progress

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Total revenue increased 5 per cent, 16 per cent at CER 1 , to SEK 7,821 M (7,436)

, to SEK 7,821 M (7,436) Haematology revenue increased 25 per cent at CER to SEK 5,143 M (4,487), mainly driven by strong sales of Altuvoct of SEK 1,023 M (302) and of Doptelet of SEK 1,508 M (1,147), somewhat offset by lower sales of Vonjo of SEK 327 M (416)

Immunology revenue increased 2 per cent at CER to SEK 2,337 M (2,564), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 763 M (512) and Kineret sales of SEK 741 M (777), offset by lower Beyfortus royalty of SEK 849 M (1,207)

Revenue from the strategic portfolio 1 grew by 37 per cent at CER to SEK 5,059 M (4,099)

grew by 37 per cent at CER to SEK 5,059 M (4,099) The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 41 per cent (34), excluding IAC 2 of SEK -142 M. EBITA 1 was SEK 3,075 M (2,572), corresponding to a margin of 39 per cent (35). EBIT was SEK 2,358 M (1,662)

was 41 per cent (34), excluding IAC of SEK -142 M. EBITA was SEK 3,075 M (2,572), corresponding to a margin of 39 per cent (35). EBIT was SEK 2,358 M (1,662) Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 5.39 (4.07) and EPS after dilution was SEK 5.34 (4.02). Adjusted EPS before dilution 1 was SEK 5.70 (4.03) and adjusted EPS after dilution 1 was SEK 5.65 (3.98)

was SEK 5.70 (4.03) and adjusted EPS after dilution was SEK 5.65 (3.98) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 2,981 M (1,797)

Full Year 2025

Total revenue increased 8 per cent, 15 per cent at CER to SEK 28,238 M (26,027). Haematology grew 23 per cent at CER and Immunology grew 1 per cent at CER

The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 40 per cent (36), excluding IAC 2

was 40 per cent (36), excluding IAC The board of directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the 2025 financial year

Outlook 2026

Revenue is anticipated to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER

The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid 30s percentage of revenue

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT, and 07:00 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 05 February 2026 at 8:00 CET.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-q4-and-fy-2025-report--closing-the-year-with-significant-growth-and-strategic-progress,c4302724

The following files are available for download: