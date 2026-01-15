Sobi's 2025 annual revenue and adjusted EBITA margin exceed previous outlook

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) announces today that revenue and adjusted EBITA margin for the full year 2025 were higher than previous outlook. Full-year revenue was approximately SEK 28.2 B, representing approximately 15 per cent growth at constant exchange rate (CER)[1]. Adjusted EBITA margin1,[2] was approximately 40 per cent of revenues.

The main reason for the increased revenue was higher than expected Q4 sales for Doptelet, Gamifant and the Haemophilia portfolio.

The adjusted EBITA margin¹,² was increased due to the higher than expected revenue.

At the publication of the Q3 2025 report on 20 October 2025 Sobi stated the outlook for the full year 2025 to be: Revenue was anticipated to grow by a low double-digit percentage at CER¹ and adjusted EBITA margin¹,² was anticipated to be in the mid to high-30s per cent of revenue.

Sobi will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 report on Thursday 5 February 2026 at 8:00 am CET.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12:30 CET on 15 January 2026.

[1] Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

[2] Excluding items affecting comparability (IAC).

