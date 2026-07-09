Sobo & Sobo Attorney Peter Iannuzzi Named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Sobo & Sobo LLP, is proud to announce that personal injury attorney Peter Iannuzzi, Esq. has been selected for membership in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed legal honors for trial attorneys in the United States. This invitation-only recognition is extended exclusively to attorneys who demonstrate exceptional qualifications, leadership, and trial results in their practice area.

Peter Iannuzzi focuses his practice on personal injury law, representing clients in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, trip and falls, and construction accidents. His academic record reflects the same dedication he brings to his clients: he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Siena College in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, earning a spot in the Pi Sigma Alpha political science honor society. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor Cum Laude from Western New England University School of Law in 2017, where he also served as a production editor for the school's Law Review.

Since joining the New York Bar in 2018, Peter has been an active contributor to the legal community. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Middletown Bar Association, where he served as Secretary from December 2018 to December 2019 and has served as President since December 2019.

"Peter's selection to the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 is a reflection of the hard work and genuine care he brings to every client he represents," said Gregory Sobo, Managing Partner of Sobo & Sobo. "We are incredibly proud of this recognition."

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who meet strict qualifications as civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense trial lawyers. Selection to the Top 40 Under 40 is by invitation only and is not obtained through self-nomination or purchase.

About Sobo & Sobo

Sobo & Sobo is a personal injury law firm founded in 1969, representing clients across multiple states in the Northeast and Midwest. The firm handles a wide range of injury cases and is committed to providing accessible, results-driven legal representation.

Media contact:

Lauren Biegel

Sobo & Sobo LLP

855-486-7626

[email protected]

SOURCE Sobo & Sobo LLP