Soc as a Service Market size is set to grow by USD 2.79 billion from 2023-2027, rising bring-your-own-device and work-from-home model boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soc as a service market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,795.9 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period. The Soc as a Service market is expanding due to the shift towards remote work and Bring Your Own Device policies. Employers grapple with securing diverse devices and networks, including personal hotspots and IoT gadgets. Advanced threat analysis, endpoint security, and regulatory compliance are key concerns. AI and ML technologies, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity countermeasures are essential for SOCaaS providers to address digital transformation vulnerabilities, data breaches, and cyber risks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soc As A Service Market 2023-2027

Soc As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,795.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Binary Defense Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clearnetwork Inc., Cloudflare Inc., ConnectWise LLC, CYREBRO, eSentire Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., NTT Corp., ProSOC Inc., SilverSky Inc., Stratospherer Networks, Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Segment Overview

This soc as a service market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Large enterprises, SMEs) Service (Prevention services, Incident response services, Detection services) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) market experienced significant growth in 2022, with the prevention services segment leading due to the high demand for advanced threat analysis and coordination. With the increasing use of laptops, smartphones, IoT gadgets, and other digital properties, companies face escalating cyber risks and data breaches, costing an average of USD67.7 million per incident. The SOCaaS industry's expansion was accelerated by COVID-19 and the surge in cyberattacks. Vertical segmentation includes healthcare, where IoT devices pose unique risks to patient safety and data privacy. Regulatory compliance demands and digital transformation vulnerabilities necessitate robust security type segmentation, including endpoint security. SOCaaS providers employ AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) methodologies, countermeasures, and advancements like blockchain technologies to address various attack vectors and ensure regulatory compliance and cybersecurity. The recession may impact the SOCaaS market, but the importance of protecting high-value data, reputation preservation, and research data will remain paramount. Cloud-based technologies and security regulations continue to shape the compliance requirement landscape.

Geography Overview

The Soc as a Service (SOCaaS) market experienced significant growth in 2022, with North America holding the largest share due to a high number of vendors and increased data breaches. Advanced threat analysis and coordination are crucial services provided by SOCaaS providers to mitigate cyber risks. Endpoint security, including laptops, smartphones, and IoT gadgets, is a key security type segmentation. Data breaches and attack vectors continue to evolve, necessitating vertical segmentation and high-value data protection. Regulatory compliance demands and digital transformation vulnerabilities require SOCaaS providers to offer countermeasures, such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) methodologies, cloud-based solutions, and blockchain technologies. Healthcare IoT devices, patient safety, reputation preservation, and research data protection are essential considerations. Amidst cyberattacks and cybersecurity concerns, SOCaaS providers ensure technology and information security through security regulations and compliance requirements. The recession further emphasizes the need for robust cybersecurity solutions.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of cybersecurity has surged, leading governments and organizations to invest heavily in SOC as a Service (SOCaaS). SOCaaS provides advanced threat analysis, endpoint security, and regulatory compliance for laptops, smartphones, IoT gadgets, and cloud-based technologies. It addresses data breaches, attack vectors, and digital transformation vulnerabilities in various sectors, ensuring privacy, reputation preservation, and regulatory compliance. Key technologies include AI, ML, and blockchain. SOCaaS mitigates cyber risks through coordinated activities and countermeasures.

The Soc as a Service market faces challenges due to business owners' reluctance to relinquish network control, resulting in hampered growth. Vendors encounter complexity in managing integrated security products, leading to system slowdowns. Economic flux, financial prudence, and cybersecurity expenditure drive market demand. Key issues include remote work vulnerabilities, cybersecurity breaches, and social engineering attacks. Real-time monitoring, threat detection, and incident response are crucial services in this domain.

Research Analysis

In today's technology-driven world, managing cyber risks has become a top priority for schools, businesses, and organizations. Soc as a Service (SoCaaS) market offers advanced cybersecurity solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities and prevent security breaches. SoCaaS providers employ various methodologies and activities, including countermeasures against social engineering attacks, access controls, and data management. Advancements in technology, such as contact tracing apps, remote healthcare solutions, and cloud-based video conferencing, have led to increased security oversights. However, these new technologies also introduce new risks, such as financial constraints and trust issues. SoCaaS market offers various countermeasures against cybersecurity struggles, including AI-powered threat detection and business continuity planning. Contracts between SoCaaS providers and clients should outline clear responsibilities and expectations to ensure effective cybersecurity. In conclusion, SoCaaS market plays a crucial role in protecting against cyber risks in the era of remote work arrangements and advanced technologies. By implementing robust access controls, data management, and advanced methodologies, SoCaaS providers help businesses and organizations mitigate risks and ensure trust and security.

Market Research Overview

The Soc As A Service market is a significant segment of the cybersecurity industry, focusing on providing Managed Security Services to organizations. These services include Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Management, and Security Analytics. The Soc As A Service model enables businesses to outsource their security operations to experts, ensuring they have round-the-clock protection against cyber threats. The benefits include cost savings, access to advanced technology, and improved security posture. Soc As A Service providers use advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data Analytics to identify and respond to threats effectively. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and the need for organizations to prioritize their security efforts. The Soc As A Service market also includes Blockchain technology, which provides enhanced security and transparency for data sharing and storage. Overall, Soc As A Service is an essential solution for businesses looking to strengthen their security posture and mitigate cyber risks.

