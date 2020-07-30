SOC as a Service Market worth $1,656 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "SOC as a Service Market by Component, Service Type (Prevention, Detection, & Incident Response), Offering Type (Fully Managed & Co-managed), Application Area (Network Security & Endpoint Security), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the SOC as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 471 million in 2020 to USD 1,656 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.6% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in SOC as a Service technology to drive the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "SOC as a Service Market"

406 – Tables

71 – Figures

359 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31262563

By service type, the detection service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The detection service provides the ability to detect fraudulent activities across enterprise networks rapidly and responds to cyber incidents quickly and effectively. It also provides reports on security-related incidents and events, and sends alerts on analyzing any malicious activity. Therefore, detection service segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, government and public sector to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

Government and public sector organizations deal with critical data and information. These organizations have seen the strong adoption of advanced technologies in recent years. Through the initiatives of digital governance and smart cities, governments are heavily deploying modern technological solutions. The applications used in the government and public sector industry vertical are becoming prime targets for cybercriminals to access sensitive data. Therefore, government and public sector are registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=31262563

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering SOC as a Service solution to all end users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the SOC as a Service Market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of SOC as a Service and services. The major vendors, such as AlienVault, BlackStratus, Cygilant, Alert Logic, Proficio, Arctic Wolf Networks, Expel.

Market Players

Major vendors offering SOC as a Service Market include AlienVault (US), BlackStratus (US), Cygilant (US), Thales E-security (France), Alert Logic (US), Proficio (US), Netmagic (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (US), AqmTechnologies (India), ESDS Software Solution (India), Suma Soft (India), GA Systems (Australia), Expel (US), Radar Cyber Security (Austria), Stratozen (US), Fortinet (US), Binary Defense (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Managed Security Services Market by Type (Managed IAM, Antivirus/Antimalware, SIEM, and UTM), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Utilities, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/managed-security-services-market-5918403.html

Threat Intelligence Market by Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, SIEM, IAM, SVM, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Forensics), Service (Managed, Professional), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/threat-intelligence-security-market-150715995.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/soc-as-a-service-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/soc-as-a-service.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets