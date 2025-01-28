SoCal Wealth Management Welcomes New Wealth Management Program Manager

Jan 28, 2025

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal Wealth Management, a provider of financial advisory services exclusively for Members of Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal), is pleased to announce the appointment of David Simula as its new Wealth Management Program Manager.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Simula has demonstrated a career-long commitment to helping individuals, organizations, and financial advisors pursue their financial aspirations. In his previous roles, Simula guided families in setting and working towards their financial goals. For the past two decades, he has been instrumental in mentoring and empowering financial advisors and their firms to realize their full potential.

"I am honored to join CU SoCal and SoCal Wealth Management, and I look forward to delivering exceptional results for Members of the credit union and my team," said Simula. "CU SoCal and I share a vision for the extraordinary opportunities ahead, and I am confident that, together, we can help CU SoCal Members and employees Build Better Lives."

Simula's wealth of experience and passion for financial empowerment align with SoCal Wealth Management's mission to provide personalized financial solutions to CU SoCal Members.

For more information about SoCal Wealth Management and its services, please visit SoCalWealthManagement.org.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Credit Union of Southern California and SoCal Wealth Management are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using SoCal Wealth Management and may also be employees of Credit Union of Southern California.  These products and services are offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Credit Union of Southern California or SoCal Wealth Management.  Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency

Not Credit Union Guaranteed

Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

