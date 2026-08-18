SoCalGas Program Provides More Than $10 Million in Energy Efficiency Upgrades to Schools and Local Governments

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), announced today that schools, local governments, and other public-sector facilities received more than $10 million in no-cost energy efficiency upgrades through the Public Direct Install Program (PDIP) in 2025, with an additional $32 million in utility bill savings expected over the lifetime of the equipment. The program helps eligible participants identify and implement energy-saving improvements, including high-efficiency water heating technologies such as tankless water heaters, hot water pipe insulation and tank insulation.

The Colton Joint Unified School District is one participant seeing benefits from the PDIP, having completed more than 150 energy efficiency measures through the program across its district facilities over the last three years, including 84 high-efficiency tankless water heaters. By replacing aging equipment through the program, the district reduced natural gas consumption by approximately 20% and saved more than $800,000 through incentives.

"Typically, replacing a traditional water heater with a tankless unit costs anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000," said Energy Programs, Grants, and Sustainability Officer Jay Kim at Colton Joint Unified School District. "This frees up maintenance budgets and allows funding to be redirected back into the classroom for things like art projects, science kits, and musical instruments. That's a win-win for the district and the community we serve."

In 2025, the program installed more than 2,000 energy-efficiency measures across 845 projects and helped reduce energy use by approximately 16.3 million net therms over the lifetime of the installed equipment, the equivalent of serving about 11,500 residential homes for one year1.

"Managing energy costs is an important part of helping schools, local governments and other public-serving organizations make the most of their budgets," said Andrew Steinberg, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. "This program helps participants make energy efficiency improvements that can reduce their operating expenses, allowing them to direct more resources toward other important services and programs their communities rely on."

Energy efficiency is one of several ways SoCalGas helps customers manage their energy costs and support long-term affordability. As highlighted in The Affordable Way for California, combining energy efficiency with investments in system reliability and underground storage helps support customer energy needs and underscores the value of a flexible, resilient energy system.

The PDIP is part of more than 70 energy efficiency programs administered by SoCalGas that help customers reduce energy use and better manage energy costs through rebates, assessments, direct installation services and other energy-saving solutions.

Eligible public agencies, federal facilities and K-12 schools interested in participating can learn more about available energy efficiency programs at www.socalgas.com/savings.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading U.S. utility growth business. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

1 "Estimate of equivalent avoided carbon dioxide emissions from homes' energy use for one year is converted from therms using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculator. This figure represents an estimate as of a point in time and future changes or updates to the EPA calculator may impact the result."

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company