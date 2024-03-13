Soccer Post, a Portfolio Company of TZP Group, Acquires Soccer Pro and Continues Rapid Growth as Largest Soccer Specialty Retailer in the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer Post, the largest local community focused soccer specialty retailer in the United States and a portfolio company of TZP Group, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Soccer Pro, a leading regional soccer specialty retailer in Northern California. Founded in 1988, Soccer Pro operates retail locations across Northern California along with a team uniform business serving local community soccer organizations. With this acquisition, Soccer Post will now have 47 community focused soccer specialty stores across the United States.

"We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of Soccer Pro, expand our presence in Northern California, and welcome Soccer Pro to the Soccer Post family," said Blake Sonnek-Schmelz, CEO of Soccer Post. "We have respected the Soccer Pro team for a long time and look forward to working with them to best serve soccer communities in Northern California."

Soccer Post has been offering soccer apparel, footwear, and gear to enthusiasts, clubs, athletes, and families across the United States for over three decades. Soccer Post has established itself as the go to destination for soccer families and one of the leading national omni-channel specialty retailers.

"It's an exciting day for the Soccer Pro team and the Northern California soccer community. Joining Soccer Post will help us better serve our local teams, families, and players" said Bronek Gasior, President and Co-Founder of Soccer Pro.

About Soccer Post

Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Soccer Post is the largest local-market-focused omni-channel soccer specialty retailer with 47 store locations in the United States. Soccer Post has been offering soccer apparel, footwear, and gear to enthusiasts, clubs, athletes, and families across the United States for over three decades. Soccer Post's mission is to provide an authentic soccer retail experience to local soccer players in every market it serves. Soccer Post has established itself as the go to destination for soccer families and one of the leading national omnichannel specialty retailers across e-commerce, physical stores, and institutional channels. For more information, please visit www.soccerpost.com.

About TZP Group

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

