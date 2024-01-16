TZP Group Leads Majority Recapitalization of Head Rush Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group ("TZP"), a multi-strategy private equity firm, announced today that it has led the majority recapitalization of Head Rush Technologies ("Head Rush," "HRT," or the "Company"), a global provider of adventure safety equipment and support services, in partnership with management and existing shareholders.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Louisville, CO, Head Rush is the market leader in the adventure safety industry offering products utilized in climbing, zip lining, and free fall applications, including TRUBLUE™, the most widely used and reputable auto belay device in the world. HRT products leverage a patented magnetic braking system which provides for increased safety, lower cost of ownership, and enhanced user experience compared to competing braking systems. The Company sells devices in more than 70 countries and provides service support and replacement parts to ensure continuous, reliable operation of equipment.

"HRT's best-in-class products deliver a compelling value proposition and improved safety to operators of climbing gyms, family entertainment centers, and other recreational facilities worldwide," said Rodney Eshelman, Partner at TZP. "We are excited to partner with the management team at HRT to continue the growth of the business through new product introductions, international expansion, and entry into new end markets, leveraging TZP's prior experience in out-of-home entertainment, performance-oriented products, and tech-enabled service businesses."

"We are thrilled to partner with TZP for our next chapter of growth as TZP has significant experience across technical products and B2B services, and know our end markets well," said Head Rush CEO, Lea Ann Zuellig. "We have ambitious growth plans in current and new markets and are confident that TZP's experience and capabilities will help us maximize the growth potential of the business."

About Head Rush

A global leader in the adventure industry, Head Rush provides customers with the safety equipment and service support they need to create the most enjoyable safe climb, zip, and jump experiences for their guests while increasing throughput and mitigating risks. Head Rush's TRUBLUE™ device is the category leading auto belay system globally supporting over 1 billion climbs across more than 70 countries annually. Head Rush products can be found in climbing gyms, family entertainment centers, and adventure parks, among other facility types. For more information, please visit www.headrushtech.com.

About TZP

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

For more media inquiries please contact:

Dan Gaspar, Partner, TZP Group | [email protected]

SOURCE TZP Group