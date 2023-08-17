SOCi Debuts in AWS Marketplace

The CoMarketing Cloud is now more accessible to AWS customers to help multi-location enterprises increase local visibility across digital channels  

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., a leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today announced the availability of its platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This relationship marks a significant milestone for SOCi, as it allows customers to access and store data from a powerful CoMarketing Cloud on AWS. 

SOCi offers a holistic approach to managing multi-location marketing efforts for enterprises, encompassing local search, social, and reputation management for hundreds or thousands of locations. By empowering businesses with the automation tools and data management they need, like SOCi Genius, the company allows marketers to drive customer engagement, boost local visibility, and achieve business growth in today's competitive digital landscape.

"SOCi's availability in AWS Marketplace offers customers streamlined billing and simplified software procurement," said Richard Lumsden, SVP of Business Development, SOCi. "By expanding our relationship with AWS, we are ensuring SOCi's platform is readily scalable, highly secure, and reliable in leveraging the power of AWS, making our platform more accessible for marketers looking to increase their local visibility." 

AWS customers can now purchase SOCi through AWS Marketplace which offers several benefits, including: 

  • Consolidated cloud spend with one bill for vendor management, increase negotiating power, and flexible invoicing terms
  • Leveraging discounting mechanics
  • Accelerated purchasing with pre-negotiated contracts

To learn more about how SOCi is helping multi-location enterprises drive industry leading results, visit www.meetsoci.com.  

About SOCi
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected].

