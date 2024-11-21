SOCi Ranks as a Fastest-Growing Company on 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Third Consecutive Year

Attributes 334% Revenue Growth to Best-In-Class AI-powered Genius Suite

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today announced it ranked No. 345 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Landing a spot on the list for the third year in a row, SOCi saw a 334% increase in revenue from 2020 to 2023.

"Ranking once again on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a testament to the hard work of our team and the impact of SOCi's commitment to innovation," said John Gardiner, CFO of SOCi. "Our 334% growth underscores the power of the SOCi Genius Suite as our clients are seeing improvements in customer engagement and effectiveness of their local marketing. By providing a platform that anticipates the needs of businesses in an AI-driven era, we're paving the way for our clients to accelerate growth and increase market share within their industries."

SOCi previously ranked 389 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023, jumping up 44 spots in 2024. The company credits its growth to its ability to foster real change for companies that use its innovative solutions and its vision of empowering people to do what they love by providing intelligent software that does the rest. Through its Genius Suite of AI-powered products, SOCi enables businesses to revolutionize their local marketing strategies and continuously set the bar for excellence.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

To learn more about how SOCi enables enterprises to manage, monitor, and maximize their brands across all locations, visit www.soci.ai .

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.soci.ai or message us at [email protected] .

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

