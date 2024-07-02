SOCi Reigns Supreme in G2 Summer 2024 Reports: Secures Leader Status in 11 Key Marketing Categories

SOCi shines as the partner for multi-location enterprises with major accolades following unprecedented product launches

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, has achieved Leader status in 11 key digital marketing categories in the Summer 2024 Reports from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition from G2 is based on review form responses from SOCi customers in each related category.

As a result of receiving positive reviews from verified users, and compared to similar products in each category, SOCi achieved Leader status on the following G2 Overall Grid Reports as of July 2, 2024:

These G2 accolades follow SOCi's release of Genius Search , a groundbreaking application designed to transform local search optimization. In addition, the company recently released SOCi Shield , the only all-in-one proactive compliance solution designed specifically for multi-location businesses and financial services firms. Finally, SOCi has released an enhanced version of its previous SmartBot, SOCi Chat , an AI-powered chatbot designed to revolutionize customer interactions for multi-location businesses. SOCi continues to develop innovative solutions designed to automate and simplify digital marketing efforts through the power of AI.

Comments from recent reviews of SOCi on G2:

"Managing hundreds of social media channels can prove to be difficult, but with SOCi, managing these has made my life much easier. I no longer have to create separate logins for each Facebook user and manager when team members change. Rather, I am able to provide a simple login to manage all social channels in one place. Scheduling and posting content is super simple and the tracking provided through SOCi is always a super helpful resource." - Digital Content Marketing Manager





"SOCi is so easy to use, it's as simple as that. The interface is amazing and so easy to train people with, it's very comprehensive. There's always new capabilities coming out, like their Genius AI that now populates a response to reviews immediately. There are so many tools in there that you don't even know about, it's like discovering a new thing every day." - Mid-Market Verified User





"SOCi has allowed us to better localize content across all of our locations. It is easy to add new users, user-friendly, and has seriously simplified my ability to involve local users in our social media. The implementation process was phenomenal. I received detailed directions at every step, and every question was answered quickly and thoroughly. Submitting tickets for support is easy, and their response time is always quick. I use this platform every day, and it has genuinely made a difference in the ease of social, listings, and reviews for my business." - Mid-Market Verified User

Learn more about what our customers have to say about SOCi on G2: https://www.g2.com/products/soci/reviews .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

