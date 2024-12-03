SOCi Welcomes Alistair Jessiman to Advisory Board, Strengthening Strategic Leadership in Financial Services

Former Executive to Bring Expertise to SOCi's Strategic Expansion into Financial Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, announces the appointment of Alistair Jessiman, NACD.DC, CFA, to its Industry Advisory Board. A seasoned leader with deep expertise in financial services and transformative experiences at PNC, Jessiman brings strategic insight to SOCi's mission of empowering brands to optimize local search visibility and customer engagement.

"SOCi's platform enables brands to make that critical first impression and build lasting local trust, and I see them as an essential partner for financial service firms looking to elevate local brand discovery," said Jessiman. "SOCi's approach is not just about technology, but about true partnership with clients across business functions, especially in the financial sector, where decision-making often involves multiple stakeholders."

In his role as an advisor, Jessiman will lend his industry knowledge to guide SOCi's further expansion into financial services, where local discovery and brand visibility are critical. Throughout his career in banking & investments, Jessiman led initiatives that redefined customer engagement, emphasizing a customer-centric approach—a principle that resonates with SOCi's vision.

Jessiman was drawn to SOCi by the company's commitment to addressing clients' challenges directly, bridging technology with actionable solutions. He will work closely with SOCi's leadership to advise on strategy, messaging, and outreach to key financial institutions.

To learn more about SOCi, visit www.soci.ai .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.soci.ai or message us at [email protected] .

