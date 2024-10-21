SOCi Welcomes SaaS Industry Veteran John Gardiner as Chief Financial Officer

On the heels of SOCi's $100M ARR milestone, Gardiner aims to drive global expansion, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, is excited to announce the appointment of John Gardiner as its new Chief Financial Officer. Gardiner brings over 25 years of experience in the software industry, with a successful track record at both publicly traded and private equity-backed companies, as well as international organizations spanning across 30 countries.

Gardiner's diverse experience includes leading companies through periods of significant growth and transformation. Most recently, Gardiner was the COO and CFO of Pantheon where he increased company valuation by 33% in less than one year. Prior to this, he was the CFO and chief strategy advisor at Sitecore where he increased equity value 46%, and president and CFO of ZoomInfo where he scaled the business by 5x revenue in four years, eventually leading to an incredible 6,100% ROI, making it TA Associates' largest returning investment in its 56 year history.

"John's extensive experience in managing high-growth companies aligns perfectly with SOCi's trajectory," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "His customer-centric approach, combined with his ability to implement systems and processes which grow with companies, will be key in driving SOCi's continued success as we continue to expand our operations to meet growing demand."

Gardiner has a passion for building sustainable, scalable companies. "The companies that excite me the most are those with great products, passionate customers, and a strong growth trajectory. SOCi has all of that, and I'm excited to help shape its future," Gardiner said.

At SOCi, Gardiner will focus on refining operational processes, enhancing customer trust, and driving expansion into new markets. He emphasizes the importance of maturing systems, stating, "As companies reach the $100 million mark, they need to evolve how they operate, relying on data and precision to ensure sustainable growth."

With SOCi's growth outpacing much of the software industry, Gardiner's immediate priorities include optimizing internal systems, integrating robust analytics, and ensuring the company remains well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of industries such as financial services and healthcare.

As SOCi continues its global expansion, Gardiner's vision includes refining pricing and packaging strategies to make it easier for customers to leverage the full suite of SOCi's offerings. His focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction will play a crucial role in ensuring SOCi's long-term competitive advantage.

In 2024, SOCi earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the seventh year in a row, a rare feat in the industry and a reflection of sustained revenue growth. SOCi also was honored with the 2024 Martech Breakthrough Award for Best Use of AI in Martech, highlighting the advanced capabilities of SOCi Genius and the CoMarketing Cloud.

