Social Advertising and Influencer Marketing, 2020 Report - Spending Forecasts for Influencer Marketing to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Advertising and Influencer Marketing - Are They a Threat to Advertising Market Leaders?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the fast-growing social media and influencer marketing market.



It begins by outlining the main trajectories at work in digital advertising, and how influencer marketing is positioned. It also describes the ecosystem of incumbent players.



The second part analyses how US and Chinese social media giants are positioned, and especially how they are incorporating classic digital advertising and influencer marketing.



Also included is an analysis of the outstanding issues and challenges for these platforms and for advertisers and brands, once again with a particular focus on China.



Rounding it out are spending forecasts for influencer marketing up to 2024 for each of the world's main regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market and trends

2.1. Usage

2.2. How the advertising market is shifting

2.3. Digital advertising

2.4. Online marketing's multimodal approach

2.5. Influencer marketing

2.6. The influencers

2.7. Influencer marketing agencies

2.8. Digital marketing in China



3. Social media platforms

3.1. Snapshot of the main platforms

3.2. Facebook

3.3. Instagram

3.4. YouTube

3.5. Snapchat

3.6. Snapshot of social media platforms in China

3.7. Weixin

3.8. Sina Weibo

3.9. Douyin



4. Influencer marketing: key issues and challenges

4.1. Influencer marketing challenges for social media platforms

4.2. Impacts of influencer marketing on social media in China

4.3. Influencer marketing's main targets

4.4. Influencer marketing budgets

4.5. What impact is influencer marketing having on brands in China?

4.6. SWOT analysis



5. Market forecasts

5.1. Impact of COVID-19

5.2. Market forecasts for influencer marketing

Key Tables and Figures



Executive Summary

Regional spending on influencer marketing

Market and trends

Global social media rankings (social networks and messaging) in Q3 2019

Top 5 social media platforms in the world, Q2 2019

Ad spending by segment in Europe , 2012-2022

, 2012-2022 OTT companies' estimated share of the global digital advertising market in 2017 and 2019

Share of Internet users of the leading social networking in China , Q3 2019

, Q3 2019 Traditional* vs. Digital Media: Average Time Spent in China , 2016-2021

Social media platforms

Snapshot of the main platforms

Snapshot of social media platforms in China

Influencer marketing: key issues and challenges

Social media platforms' ability to monetise influencer marketing

Social media collaborating with e-commerce platforms

Percentage of consumers in China who have bought products based on a KOL's recommendation, by sector

who have bought products based on a KOL's recommendation, by sector Marketing budget allocation example for a beauty product

Market forecasts

Change in Cost Per Click by industry - Sept .2019 to March 2020

Regional progression of paid vs. organic post percentages, January to March 2020

Regional forecasts for spending on influencer marketing

Influencer marketing's share of the display advertising market's spending

Companies Mentioned

Douyin/TikTok

Facebook

Instagram

Kuai shou

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rakuten Advertising

Sina Weibo

Snapchat

Twitter

WeChat

Xiaohongshu

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exbb88

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

