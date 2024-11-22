Social Assurance Adds Threads to its Content & Compliance Management Software

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance–the leading marketing and compliance management platform for community banks, credit unions, and financial brands–is proud to announce the integration of Threads into its suite of supported social media platforms. The new update allows the more than 1,500 banking and financial services organizations it serves nationwide to plan, schedule, publish, manage, and archive content for Threads alongside content for other social media channels and marketing initiatives.

With the new integration, Social Assurance's Marketing Platform streamlines the way financial brands plan, create, manage, and archive content for Threads. The software's planning tools (including content calendars, task and project management tools, auto-scheduling, and workflow tools) make it easier to assign content collection and to-dos to branch staff and other employees. At the same time, approval workflows help organizations seamlessly coordinate documented approvals and compliance checks across individuals and departments. In addition to monitoring tools like keyword alerts and response/compliant management, the platform also automatically archives all content and communications. With the integration of Threads, organizations using the Marketing Platform now reap the benefits of these features on another social network.

"Threads has emerged as a viable social media platform, amassing more and more users each day," says Social Assurance Founder and CEO Ben Pankonin, noting that the platform now has nearly 300 million users. "We're eager to continue adapting and evolving our software solutions to ensure community banks, credit unions, and financial brands have the tools they need to engage and communicate with their communities in meaningful ways."

Organizations interested in learning more about connecting Threads or getting started with Social Assurance can reach out here.

About Social Assurance

At Social Assurance, we build technology that helps organizations in regulated industries engage their communities in authentic and meaningful ways–with compliance in mind. We operate in both the public and private sectors, specializing in serving schools, government entities, and banking and financial service providers. Our divisions and solutions are distinct in that they serve niche needs, but united in their commitment to helping important institutions share pertinent information and powerful stories with their communities.

