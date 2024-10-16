Social Assurance Unveils New Marketing Task & Project Management Suite

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance, the leading provider of content management software and strategic marketing services for community banks, credit unions, and financial brands, has introduced a powerful new task and project management suite. Now available to opt-in clients, the enhanced features are seamlessly integrated into the Social Assurance platform and mobile app to facilitate better organization and collaboration across teams. The suite includes features for assigning tasks, scheduling workflows around campaigns, sourcing content, organizing photos, setting deadlines, and automating notifications—all at no additional cost.

The new marketing task and project management tools include features that make it easier for individuals, teams, and branch locations to organize and manage workflows. This includes multi-step processes and tasks like capturing photos and videos, drafting social media posts, and compliance-related approvals and documentation. Users can create individual tasks or projects with multiple sub-tasks. Tasks and projects can be assigned to individual users alongside due dates, notes, pertinent information, and even photos and videos. This information can be instantly converted into drafts for social posts and other content. Users can also follow tasks and projects to receive automatic updates.

Integrated into Social Assurance's content and compliance management platform, these new tools make it easier than ever for marketing and communications teams to plan, track, manage, and execute content across departments and channels.

"Teams large and small face a number of challenges when it comes to the numerous steps involved in planning and executing content," explains Social Assurance's Founder and CEO Ben Pankonin. "These tools streamline and simplify all of those processes and workflows. As a result, teams save tons of time and produce better, more strategic content across all channels, including social media."

About Social Assurance

At Social Assurance, we build technology that helps organizations in regulated industries engage their communities in authentic and meaningful ways–with compliance in mind. We operate in both the public and private sectors, specializing in serving schools, government entities, and banking and financial service providers. Our divisions and solutions are distinct in that they serve niche needs, but united in their commitment to helping important institutions share pertinent information and powerful stories with their communities.

