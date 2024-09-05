Social Discovery Group Earns U.S. Great Place To Work Certification™

This recognition underscores the company's supportive, people-first culture and comprehensive benefits offerings

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Discovery Group –a global tech company building apps at the intersection of dating, social, and entertainment – is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work ®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Social Discovery Group. Employees expressed that they feel that Social Discovery Group is a great place to work because of the strong feeling of community, sense of trust and the opportunities for growth and development that are available.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Social Discovery Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Social Discovery Group is proud to be a global organization with a team of 1,200 employees working across five continents. SDG positions itself as a digital nomad company, where employees are often traveling for work or for pleasure. Although teammates may be far away from each other physically, the company maintains a strong and cohesive culture because of its dedication to upholding company traditions and organizing events that bring people together. These include department meetups and the SDG Management Summit and SDG Pitch Days which bring people together for in-person facetime and are broadcasted for all employees. The company has also created a corporate holiday of "Digital Nomad Day" on August 8 to promote this part of its supportive culture.

Additionally, Social Discovery Group offers comprehensive health benefits alongside employees learning and development opportunities, travel, the ability to work anywhere in the world, and the motivation program that enables employees to write expert articles and participate at industry conferences to develop professionally. These perks help the organization to stand out from other tech companies given the focus on flexibility and individual growth.

"Our employees are at the heart of everything we do at Social Discovery Group, and they have made it possible for us to grow into one of the largest social discovery companies and to reach 500 million users. We are incredibly proud of the workforce we have built, and our accomplishments are because of each and every team member. It's an honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, and we are excited to continue our success," commented Alex Kudos, Chief Marketing Officer at Social Discovery Group.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://socialdiscoverygroup.com/vacancies

About Social Discovery Group

Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60+ brands–including Dating.com , DateMyAge and Kiseki –with 500 million users. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

