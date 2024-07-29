Social Frontrunner TopTop Seeks '4th Player' to Elevate Game Experience

ISTANBUL, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The social gaming app TopTop recently grabbed public attention with its thrilling '4th Player Wanted' campaign, featuring three celebrities: Pascal Nouma, the beloved hero of Beşiktaş fans; Hande Sarıoğlu, a well-known TV show host; and Mustafa Emre Yıldız (Muti), a popular game broadcaster. This '4th Player Wanted' theme will also be seen in TopTop's upcoming branding events this year.

Launched in 2018, TopTop has become a pioneer in the global social networking realm as it combines the social and gaming scenes, making it a non-negligible big name in Türkiye's mobile app landscape.

Through offering a dozen mini-game favorites like Candy Boom, Uno, and Domino among players, TopTop allows them to entertain, chat, and share via the in-app live voice chat function, looking to build an all-inclusive platform that brings excitement and interaction of real-life games into the virtual world.

According to one of the spokespersons in TopTop Türkiye, TopTop is committed to embodying more diversity of games by carving out an app with more advanced technology and multiple features.

In the '4th Player Wanted' video, Pascal, Hande, and Muti are watching a football game. During the halftime break, they open TopTop and look for the "4th Player". "It shows how important friends are and how TopTop helps players connect like in real life. As the saying goes, 'Arkadaş, hayatın tatlı çeşnisidir' (Friendship is the sweet spice of life), and TopTop is the one that makes your life better as you can socialize with different people while playing games." added the spokesperson.

Compared to the typical "team fighting" mode adopted in other mobile gaming apps, TopTop focuses more on introducing "four-player" games, as its slogan "Top Fun Games + Top 4 Pals" underscores.

In the gaming world, the number '4' is practically magical. Many classic games like Dominoes, Poker, and Okey traditionally feature four-player modes.

"Four-player games strike a perfect balance between fostering close connections and making new friends. On TopTop, each round creates a circle where like-minded individuals come together," the spokesperson explained. "We see every user in this community as unique and aim to make our app 'a race, a place, and somewhere to connect'."

She added, "Acting as the 'fourth person' always makes it easier for people to meet new friends and build deeper friendships."

In this commercial, Pascal, Hande, and Muti still wait for the '4th Player' to join the game. As the Turkish saying goes, 'Bir fincan kahvenin kırk yıl hatırı vardır,' TopTop will leave a lasting impression too.

Stay tuned for the big reveal and keep having fun with TopTop!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470583/image_1.jpg