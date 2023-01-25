Social impact, health, and wellbeing activities popular amongst Nord Anglia students, edtech analysis shows

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading International Schools Organisation Nord Anglia Education has published its latest edtech analysis today, with data from August to December 2022 showing that social impact, health and wellbeing activities accounted for more than half of all total online course views from students.

Global Campus is Nord Anglia's online learning platform where students can take part in courses and learning experiences with their peers across the globe. The opportunities available to them range from wellbeing activities to extreme weather challenges hosted by MIT, and more.

Over the five-month period, there were 316,000 learning sessions, as students chose from 218 co-curricular activities. The most popular course themes included the following:

30.92% of students opted for social impact courses, tackling topics such as activism and inequality, amongst others.

The top three most popular courses on Global Campus were:

MIT Challenge - 'Cellfie' Life: Led by Dr Yamashita, a Professor in Biology at MIT , students explored how bodies start out as one cell with one set of instructions and end up as trillions of cells, including hundreds of different specialised types of cells. World Children's Day Introduction: World Children's Day is UNICEF's annual day of action for children. Every year, on 20 November, this day is celebrated in support of children's rights, and encourages children and young people to raise their voices on the issues they care about. Writing Competition: Students were asked to write a bilingual short story to help others to learn a new language. These stories were then judged by Serena Patel , author of 'Anisha, Accidental Detective'.

Simon Kear, Assistant Director of Online Learning at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Global Campus is a cornerstone of Nord Anglia's digital learning strategy, helping to connect our student communities across the world through high-quality learning experiences. As our latest analysis shows, we're continuously creating and refining new content to inspire teamwork and collaboration."

