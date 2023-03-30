Social Innovation Summit Announces Steve Aoki as a Headlining Speaker for Flagship Event in Los Angeles

Taking place June 6–7, Summit themes, key partners and SIS Innovator of the Year Award applications have also been announced

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Innovation Summit (SIS) announces Steve Aoki as a headlining speaker, as well as an impressive 2023 speaker lineup, who will join its flagship summit on June 6-7, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The two-day, purpose-driven gathering hosted by Landmark Ventures will convene corporate leaders, funders, government and nonprofit leaders and celebrities from innovative organizations to engage in thoughtful discussions on critical issues.

"Given all of the changes and disruption, the one constant is the need for partnerships," said Zeev Klein, founder and curator of Social Innovation Summit and general partner at Landmark Ventures. "Social Innovation Summit acts as a catalyst in bringing together thinkers and doers across industries, sectors and positions of influence to increase impact in our communities and propel innovation for good."

Current Confirmed Speakers for the 2023 Social Innovation Summit will include:

Steve Aoki , Grammy Nominated DJ, Producer, Entrepreneur & Investor

, Kathy Carter , Chief Executive Officer – LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games

, – LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games Ayele Shakur , President – Redstone Family Foundation

, – Redstone Family Foundation Maura Pally , Executive Director, Blackstone Charitable Foundation – Blackstone

, – Blackstone Elyse Cohen , President, Rare Impact Fund; Vice President, Social Impact & Inclusion – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

, – Rare Beauty by Darnell Strom , Partner & Head of the Culture and Leadership Division – United Talent Agency

, – United Talent Agency Gerald Chertavian , Founder & CEO – Year Up

, – Year Up Aria Finger , Chief Of Staff – Office of Reid Hoffman

, – Office of Veena Jayadeva , Head of Enterprise ESG & Chief of Staff, Chief Information & Operations Officer – Guardian Life

, – Guardian Life Alia McCants , Director, Social Impact – Peloton

, – Peloton Dean Carter , Chief People & Purpose Officer – Guild Education

, – Guild Education Rembrandt Flores , Founder of 8Commas & Co-Founder of Flowing Ventures

, & Sara Guderyahn , Executive Director, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation; Vice President, Social Impact & Outreach – Chicago Blackhawks

, – Chicago Blackhawks Vicki Shabo , Senior Fellow, Paid Leave Policy and Strategy, Better Life Lab – New America

, – New America Fred Tan , Deputy Director, HPE Foundation; Global Lead, Social Impact Strategy – Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Holly Copeland , Executive Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability & Impact – Horizon Therapeutics

– Horizon Therapeutics Brooke Hanson , Director, Emerging Issues & Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy – AT&T

, – AT&T Tom Davidson , Executive Vice President, Corporations – Blackbaud

, – Blackbaud Trent Fuenmayor , Senior Manager, Corporate Partnerships – The Trevor Project

, – The Trevor Project Courtney della Cava , Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Portfolio Talent & Organizational Performance – Blackstone

, – Blackstone Trooper Sanders , Chief Executive Officer – Benefits Data Trust

, – Benefits Data Trust Sarah Glickstein , Head of Social Impact – Visible

, – Visible Mana Purdy , Assistant to the President – Liliʻuokalani Trust

, – Liliʻuokalani Trust Mahrinah Shije , Chief Executive Officer – NGO Pueblo Development Commission

, – NGO Pueblo Development Commission Catherine Clinch , Chair, Career Longevity Committee – Writers Guild of America West

, – Writers Guild of America West Rob Richardson , CEO & Founder – Disruption Now Media

, – Disruption Now Media David Hardy Jr. , CEO & Co-Founder – Made By Change

, – Made By Change Caleb Gardner , Managing Partner – 18 Coffees

, – 18 Coffees Charles Ray Patton II , Author & Poet – Red Lion Poetry

, – Red Lion Poetry Mel Ochoa , Chief Operating Officer & General Partner – Landmark Ventures

, – Landmark Ventures Olivia Brooks Allan , Executive Vice President & Head of Events – Landmark Ventures

, – Landmark Ventures Zeev Klein , Founder & Curator of Social Innovation Summit; General Partner – Landmark Ventures

…among others!

Social Innovation Summit speakers will present on a variety of timely topics spanning the future of work, education, health and wellness, technology for good, corporate leadership, economic empowerment, social justice, philanthropy, environmental issues, sustainability, and more.

"We are thrilled this event grows every year," said Mel Ochoa, chief operating officer and general partner at Landmark Ventures. "The more voices we bring to the conversation, the richer the ideas become. With events back in full swing, we are leveraging the power of our curated community and 'convening for social impact' model to spark innovation and address the world's most pressing issues."

As part of Social Innovation Summit's mission to elevate groundbreaking ideas and shine a spotlight on the most innovative leaders addressing the most urgent social issues, a select group of community members will be honored through the "SIS Innovator of the Year Awards." The application is now available on the SIS website to nominate organizations and individuals by the Monday, May 1, 2023, deadline.

Social Innovation Summit is produced with support of its partners including Amazon Web Services, KPMG, Blackbaud, UBS, Comcast NBCUniversal, lululemon, Cruise, Guild Education, Prison Fellowship, Best Buy, Horizon Therapeutics, Blackstone, Lyft, Discovery Education, AARP, 18Coffees, The Giving Back Fund, and media partner Upworthy.

To view the full Social Innovation Summit speaker roster and agenda, visit the website . To engage with Summit-related conversations, please follow the event hashtag #SIS23 and the event pages on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram, TikTok , and Twitter . Attendees can register for the event here .

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. Social Innovation Summit works diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced and the unexpected is celebrated. Online registration is now open for the Summit's two-day in-person experience on June 6-7, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The event will include main stage programming, interactive breakout sessions and VIP opportunities. For more information and for sponsorship inquiries, please visit https://www.socialinnovation.com/ .

About Landmark Ventures

Landmark Ventures specializes in crafting authentic relationships that are built on trust. As the Social Innovation Summit creator and organizer, the team is naturally curious, hardworking, humble, empathetic listeners and creative. Landmark Ventures offers a deep knowledge of emerging technology markets and investment landscapes, crafted because of our partners' decades of experience across industry sectors. To learn more, please visit https://www.landmarkventures.com/ .

