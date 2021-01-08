Social Media Disinformation, Black Lives Matter, and Communicating Through a Crisis to Be Discussed at the Reputation & Brand Resilience Virtual Summit on January 13th, 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reputation & Brand Resilience: Post Pandemic Summit 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This special one-day virtual event for PR/Marketing/Branding & Communications professionals will provide the right strategies and processes needed to craft or enhance a reputation management and brand resilience plan. This event is important for anyone involved in or has an interest in reputation management, brand management and crisis communications.

Topics Include:

Black Out Tuesday ( June 4, 2020 ): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism?

): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism? Social media disinformation during the 2020 Election

Communicating through a crisis

Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm

Business reputation recovery post-pandemic

Why the business card isn't dead.. just yet

The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis

Evolving from the digital age into the information age

Brand resilience through repositioning your brand

Reputation Marketing vs Reputation Management

and more...

Speakers



Catie Monck

Primary Wave

VP, Publicity & Artist Relations



Temeka Easter Rice

Forbes Community Council

Senior Director Brand Engagement: Social Media



Georgette Pascale

Pascale Communications

Founder & CEO



Maaza Martin

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Marketing Director



Rebecca Rose

The Aerospace Corp

Strategic Communications Partner



Johna Burke

AMEC (Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communications)

Global Managing Director



Erich Faust

Lumenis

Director of Surgical Marketing



Alechia Reese

RGLP Group

Principal



Hunter Hoffmann

Amtrust Financial Services

SVP, Global Marketing and Communications



Jen Will MD

UPMC

Vice Chair Clinical Operations, Ophthalmology



Kati Murphy

The Art Institute of Chicago

Executive Director of Public Affairs



Frederik Bjorndal

Novozymes

Head of Communications, North America



Jennifer Granston

Zignal Labs

Chief Customer Officer

