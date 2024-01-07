Social Media Management Software Market size to grow by USD 34.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increase in technological advancements in social media is providing new opportunities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "social media management software market by end-user (retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, government and public sector, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the social media management software market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 34.62 billion.

What are the main growth drivers in the Social Media Management Software Market?

The Global Social Media Management Software Market experiences growth driven by technological advancements. These advancements offer new prospects, boosting market expansion. Content scheduling, multi-platform integration, campaign management, and social listening form the crux, of empowering businesses. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration, content curation, and user-generated content management fuel engagement. Mobile accessibility, community management, ad management, and video management further drive efficiency, defining the market's growth.

The Social Media Management Software Market continues to evolve, offering businesses a suite of diverse tools. Automated Publishing streamlines content scheduling, while Collaboration Tools enhance team coordination. AI-powered recommendations optimize content strategy, ensuring engagement. Privacy Compliance (e.g., GDPR), crucial in today's landscape, is a priority, alongside seamless API integration and E-commerce Integration. Some platforms even incorporate RFID Technology for enhanced tracking and security. Additionally, Employee Advocacy Tools empower staff engagement, amplifying brand presence across networks.

What are the market trends in the Social Media Management Software Market?

The prevailing trend in the Global Social Media Management Software Market revolves around leveraging analytics. Analytics and reporting, engagement tracking, audience insights, and brand monitoring constitute the cornerstone. Features like influencer tracking, hashtag monitoring, and sentiment analysis drive informed decisions. Performance benchmarks, competitive analysis, and customizable dashboards enable precise strategies. Real-time alerts, the voice of customer analysis, and analytics empower businesses, reflecting the market's focal shift toward data-driven decision-making.

What are some of the challenges faced by the Social Media Management Software Market?

The need to continuously upgrade social media management software is a significant factor restricting market growth. Social media platforms will continue to evolve, introducing new features and capabilities. For example, Meta and Adobe entered into a partnership in May 2022 to put together the Express Your Brand training program. Regular upgrades of existing on-premises social media management software are therefore needed.

How is the Social Media Management Software Market Segmented?

The social media management software market has been segmented by end-user (retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, government and public sector, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Which segment significantly contributes to the Social Media Management Software Market?

The market share growth by retail and consumer goods market segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mobile applications and social media have changed the retailing and consumer sectors. For retailers, social media platforms are becoming a key factor in the growth of both offline and online sales. Moreover, the creation of a mutually advantageous relationship has allowed retailers to engage with larger audiences effectively and at reduced risk of spam by making it possible to pay for online advertisements on Social Media Platforms.

Which region majorly contributes to the Social Media Management Software Market?

North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Who are the key companies in the social media management software market?

Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Onclusive Inc, Oracle Corp., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Social Media Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of

Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry

Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, eClincher Inc., Emplifi

Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International

Business Machines Corp., Meltwater NV, NetBase

Solutions Inc., Onclusive Inc, Oracle Corp., Platinum

Equity Advisors LLC, Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce Inc.,

Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc.,

Talkwalker Sarl, Vista Equity Partners Management

LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

